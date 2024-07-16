Kill: Lakshya reveals he received best compliment for film from Vicky Kaushal; says he is obsessed with Tauba Tauba

Lakshya made his debut with action-thriller Kill. He has been receiving a lot of praise and attention from fans as well as critics for his acting skills. In a recent interview, Lakshya opened up about his experience of working on the film and Vicky Kaushal’s compliment that touched his heart.

Lakshya on Vicky Kaushal's praise for Kill

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Lakshya was asked to share the best compliment he received from his industry peers. The actor said it was from Vicky Kaushal, who said, “Every punch had an emotion behind it.”

Revealing his compliment, Lakshya also revealed that he is currently obsessed with Kaushal’s song Tauba Tauba from the upcoming movie Bad Newz, along with a song from his own movie Kill. On the other hand, when asked to reveal the compliment he doesn’t like, the actor replied, “When someone says I am hot.”

John Wick producers announce English-language remake of Lakshya’s Kill

As per Deadline, Lionsgate and 87Eleven Entertainment, the production companies behind the popular John Wick franchise, are developing a remake of Kill. Chad Stahelski, Jason Spitz, and Alex Young will helm the remake under 87Eleven Entertainment.

In a statement quoted by the portal, John Wick director Chad Stahelski said, “Kill is one of the most vivid, wild, and creative action movies I’ve seen recently.” Meanwhile, the producers of the Hindi version of Kill also expressed their excitement in a joint statement.

More about Kill

In the movie, Amrit (Lakshya) is an army commando. When he gets to know that the love of his life, Tulika (Tanya Maniktala) is forcefully engaged to someone else, he takes it upon himself to stop that marriage from happening.

He decides to board a train to New Delhi, to unite with Tulika and get her out of the mess that she is in. Fani (Raghav Juyal) and his gang of thieves are on a killing spree on the same train that Amrit is on. Amrit takes it upon himself to save the passengers from the ruthless thieves.

Meanwhile, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, Kill was released on July 5.

