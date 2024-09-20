Kishkindha Kaandam Box Office Collection Extended Week 1: Asif Ali led thriller-drama shows a BLOCKBUSTER trend; Grosses 14.75 crore in Kerala

The latest Malayalam film, Kishkindha Kaandam, directed by Dinjith Ayyathan and featuring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali in leading roles, is performing exceptionally at the box office. Released during the Onam festival, it capitalized on the extended holiday period, achieving an impressive total in its first week.

Asif Ali's Kishkindha Kaandham Closes Its First Week At Rs 14.73 Crore At KBO

The mystery-thriller drama driven by excellent performances opened with Rs 47 lakh in the state and went on to collect a total of Rs 4.37 crore in its 4 days extended first weekend. The movie saw another jump on its first Monday due to the festival and recorded its biggest day by collecting Rs 2.57 crore.

Further, it remained steady in the same range and collected Rs 7.81 crore in the following three days. The total cume of Kishkindha Kaandam currently stands at Rs 14.73 in Kerala in its first extended week of 8 days.

Kishkindha Kaandam Shows Potential Of Emerging as Asif Ali’s Highest Grosser Worldwide

The movie is released alongside Tovino Thomas’ fantasy action-adventure, Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) which is also performing very well at the box office. However, Kishkindha Kaandam is a relatively small film, but it managed to narrow the gap between their collections on weekdays.

The Asif Ali starrer has reportedly earned Rs 25 crore at the worldwide box office, which is by far the best start for the actor. The movie is expected to surpass the lifetime box office collection of Asif Ali's previous best, Thalavan. Moreover, it shows the potential of hitting Rs 50 crore globally by the end of its theatrical run, becoming Asif Ali’s career biggest grosser.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Kishkindha Kaandam Are As Under

Day Kerala Gross Collections 1 Rs 0.47 crore 2 Rs 0.65 crore 3 Rs 1.40 crore 4 Rs 1.85 crore 5 Rs 2.57 crore 6 Rs 2.79 crore 7 Rs 2.55 crore 8 Rs 2.45 crore Total Rs 14.73 crore in 8 days at KBO

Watch Kishkindha Kaandam Trailer

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

