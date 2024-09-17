ARM And Kishkindha Kaandam Box Office Collections: Tovino Thomas and Asif Ali's Onam releases bring back glory for Mollywood

Malayalam cinema is in a different league in 2024. While the industry registered its golden streak in the first five months with Premalu, Manjummel Boys, Aavesham, and Aadukalam: The Goat Life contributing a huge chunk to the Kerala box office, it dipped in the following months. However, the latest Onam releases, Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) starring Tovino Thomas and Kishkindha Kaandam featuring Asif Ali, have brought back the glory to the Mollywood box office again.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam Earns Rs 18.25 Crore At The Kerala Box Office In 5 Days

Ajayante Randam Moshanam, directed by debutant Jithin Laal took the benefit of the festival to the fullest as the movie roared with a positive trajectory at the domestic box office. The Tovino Thomas starrer action-adventure flick opened with Rs 2.85 crore on Thursday and saw subsequent jumps on each passing day. The total cume of Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) stands at Rs 18.25 crore at the Kerala Box office in five days.

Apart from Tovino, the movie stars an ensemble cast, including Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Basil Joseph in pivotal roles. Rooted deeply in the fantasy and folklore of Kerala, the visual spectacle has met with positive word of mouth, which is driving its ship to a successful end.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) Are As Under

Day Kerala Gross Collections 1 Rs 2.85 crore 2 Rs 2.90 crore 3 Rs 3.65 crore 4 Rs 4.10 crore 5 Rs 4.75 crore Total Rs 18.25 crore in 5 days at KBO

Kishkindha Kaandam Mints Rs 7 Crore At The Kerala Box Office In 5 Days

Kishkindha Kaandam is a relatively small film compared to Tovino Thomas’ Ajayante Randam Moshanam. The mystery-thriller drama directed by Dinjith Ayyathan and starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali in the lead has also proved its worth, both commercially and critically.

While Kishkindha Kaandam is enjoying critical acclaim for its masterful writing and gripping narrative, the mystery thriller has managed to gross Rs 7 crore at the KBO in five days. After an opening of Rs 47 lakh, the movie saw an upward trend in the following days by collecting Rs 65 lakh, Rs 1.40 crore, and Rs 1.85 crore on Day 2, Day 3, and Day 4, respectively. The Asif Ali starrer recorded its biggest day at the Kerala box office on Day 5, i.e., Monday, with Rs 2.57 crore.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Kishkindha Kaandam Are As Under

Day Kerala Gross Collections 1 Rs 0.47 crore 2 Rs 0.65 crore 3 Rs 1.40 crore 4 Rs 1.85 crore 5 Rs 2.57 crore Total Rs 6.9 crore in 5 days at KBO

Looking at the overwhelming trends, Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) and Kishkindha Kaandam are sure to generate more love at the ticket window. Besides their phenomenal domestic run, the Malayalam movies are also performing extremely well in overseas locations. However, it will be interesting to see how they fare after the festival period.

