Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) Box Office Collections Extended Week 1: Tovino Thomas' fantasy-adventure movie earns Rs 27 crore in Kerala

Tovino Thomas' latest release, Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM), showcased a banger opening at the box office. The Onam release enjoyed a great holiday period and brought back the glory to the Mollywood box office. The fantasy action-adventure ended its extended first week on an impressive note. As per estimates, the Jithin Laal directorial movie has collected around Rs 27 crore at the Kerala box office in 8 days.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) Mints Rs 27 Crore In Kerala

Co-starring an ensemble cast that includes Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Basil Joseph, apart from the lead, Tovino Thomas, in triple roles, the film opened with Rs 2.85 crore in the state and went on to collect Rs 13.50 crore in its first extended weekend. The movie saw another spike on its first Monday due to the festival and collected Rs 4.75 crore.

ARM faced its first dip on the weekdays after the holiday period when the movie collectively smashed around Rs 9.14 crore on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The total collection of Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) reached Rs 27.39 crore at the Kerala box office in its first extended week of 8 days.

The movie is released alongside Asif Ali's Kishkindha Kaandham, which is also trending on a blockbuster note.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) Collects Rs 55 Crore Worldwide

Besides its solid theatrical run in the state, the Tovino Thomas starrer fantasy-adventure movie also performed extremely well in other markets. Reportedly, the movie has grossed a total box office collection of Rs 55 crore worldwide in its first week, which is undoubtedly the best start for a Tovino Thomas movie.



Set in three different timelines, the period action-adventure met with positive word of mouth, instantly boosting its business. The movie was originally shot in 2D but later converted into 3D format. Looking at the trend at which it is performing at the box office, Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) is sure to end up being one of the highest grossers of Tovino Thomas' career.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) Are As Under

Day Kerala Gross Collections 1 Rs 2.85 crore 2 Rs 2.90 crore 3 Rs 3.65 crore 4 Rs 4.10 crore 5 Rs 4.75 crore 6 Rs 3.78 crore 7 Rs 2.71 crore 8 Rs 2.65 crore Total Rs 27.39 crore in 8 days at KBO

Watch Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) Trailer

About Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM)

Tovino Thomas starrer Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) features the tale of three different men, namely Maniyan, Kunjikelu, and Ajayan, who are from the same lineage across different generations. Set in the embrace of Northern Kerala, they are destined to protect the treasure that remains in their village, which was brought to them from the skies.

The movie focuses on the adventurous trails all of them have to face in order to protect the treasure, no matter what it takes.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) In Theatres

You can watch Tovino Thomas' latest fantasy action-adventure Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) in cinema halls. The movie is available in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

