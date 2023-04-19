Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Preview: Salman Khan film runtime, screen count, advance booking & day 1

Salman Khan is back this Eid with his family entertainer, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film marks his return to this festive slot after 4 long years and it marks his first collaboration with Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was recently certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification with an approved run time of 2 hours 24 minutes (144 minutes). The Farhad Samji directorial will see a global release by Zee Studios.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to release on 4000 screens

According to early trends, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is headed for a wide release on about 4000 screens in India. With a runtime under check, the film will get a wide showcasing across the screen. Lack of competition is also a major plus as almost every screen in India will have Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan up for the audience. The advance booking for the film opened on Monday night at 8 pm, and the response so far has been decent.

As of Wednesday, at 1.30 pm, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has sold 20,000 tickets in the three chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis. PVR is leading from the front with approx. 10,600 tickets followed by Cinepolis at 4800 tickets and finally, Inox at 4600 tickets. To put things to perspective, on comparison front (T-2) at same point of time 2 days prior to release, Thank God had sold 8200 tickets, Samrat Prithviraj, Ram Setu and Raksha Bandhan stood at 11,000 tickets each, Bholaa at 11,600 tickets, Shamshera at 14,000 tickets, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Laal Singh Chaddha and Vikran Vedha at 20,000 tickets each and finally, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at 35,000 tickets. Pathaan was a different beast altogether at the same point of time with over 2.25 lakh ticker sales and this number will be out of reach for 99 percent Hindi releases in the next 2 years. The numbers of Brahmastra advance too might be safe this year, with an exception of 2 – 3 films.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan advance booking in national chains

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan should target a final advance in the vicinity of 65,000 to 70,000 in the three chains, in the same range as Laal Singh Chaddha and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. With an advance in this range, the film will be eyeing an opening in the North of Rs 15 crore, though a lot will depend on the walk-in audience. If the mass belts over perform on day one, there is a shot at Rs 20 crore too, but these are early days and all the eyes will be on the movement through the opening day in tier 2 and 3 markets. The mass belts will see the Pre-Eid impact, and the centres will see a big spike on Saturday and Sunday depending on the Eid Day. The opening weekend target for KBKJ is expected to be around the Rs 70 crore mark, and then it will be on the content to do the talking.

The mass belts will perform strongly over the weekend for the entertainer due to the Salman Khan factor as there is an anticipation for his return to the big screen. An opening in the north of Rs 15 crore would be a decent result, but far off from the peaks that Salman Khan has seen last decade even in the Pre-Eid period. However, the biz through the weekend is expected to be better than most Hindi releases post pandemic outside of the Shah Rukh Khan led Pathaan, which was a different beast altogether.

