EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Pooja Hegde on chances of reunion with Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and about her next with Mahesh Babu

Even while Pooja Hegde is busy promoting Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Salman Khan, in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, she also opened up about her equation with actors Allu Arjun and Jr NTR. She has worked with Arjun in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and in DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham, and with Jr NTR in Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghav. “With Tarak, he just comes in with so much energy, he doesn’t want to sit. His hold of the language is so incredible, he gives like one take and he is done. Sometimes I am like, ‘Oh my God’, because it can be really intimidating, and it’s not my language (too). But his energy is so exponential, it's amazing,” says Pooja Hegde.

Further talking about Allu Arjun, she shares, “It’s been two films - we have done DJ also which was another hit, and it’s more like chilled out but fun. I remember shooting Samajavaragamana in Paris, and that was so much fun. Everytime he was doing his solo bits, we used to be like, ‘See you, we are going shopping’ (laughs). But it was good. Great fun.”



Any chances of a reunion with them in the future? “I hope so. I am now doing my second film with Mahesh Babu, so you never know. For sure, why not?,” Pooja keeps it short.

Working with Mahesh Babu

Meanwhile, how is her film with Mahesh Babu shaping up? “Very good. We have just started it. But I think you are going to see me in a different roop. In a different avatar, compared to what you have seen me in a Trivikram (Srinivas) Sir film (earlier),” Pooja Hegde signs off.

