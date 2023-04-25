Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Day 4 Box Office: Salman Khan's Eid entertainer holds decently; Adds Rs 9.50 cr

Salman Khan's Eid entertainer, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji and co-starring Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati among others held decently on its first Monday as it collected around Rs 9.50 - 10 crores nett on day 4. The percentage of drop vis-à-vis Friday is good as the film is down by just about 40 percent, as it ideally should be after a low opening day number. A drop of greater than 40 percent would mean curtains since the opening day number wasn't too high and upon that, there is the Bassi Eid benefit as well which aids the numbers a fair deal.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's Contribution From Multiplexes Remains Lower Than Single Screens And Non National Chains

The national multiplexes on day 4 contributed Rs 3.55 crores of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's numbers. These numbers are low as has been the case for the film through its run, although the Saturday and Sunday number were reasonable, especially considering the post-pandemic scenario where numbers are hard to come by. The good collections are coming from non national chains like Rajhans, MovieMax, Miraj and of course single-screens, where the masses are coming in hoards. Many mass centres are up from Friday. Films that are driven by mass centres see greater drops than films driven by plexes. It is to be seen how the film trends from here on since the Eid effect will slowly taper off from tomorrow and holding onto the mass crowds will be tougher, especially since the world of mouth is on the mixed side

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's Numbers Are Lower Than Salman Khan's Standards Still Not Ignorable

Salman Khan's films have seen better numbers in the past. The Salman+Eid combo did deserve higher numbers than what it is getting, but the numbers coming in can't be undermined in any way. The post pandemic scenario is very different from the pre pandemic scenario. Films of many a-lister have found it tough to register half-decent numbers and this film shall atleast manage to do that, if not more, in the long run. The next few days will confirm whether Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan can become the second highest grosser of the year after Pathaan or not.

The day wise nett India box office collections of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs 13.50 cr

Day 2 - Rs 24 cr

Day 3 - Rs 25 cr

Day 4 - Rs 9.5 cr

Total = Rs 72 crores nett in India after 4 days

