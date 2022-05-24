EXCLUSIVE: Farhad Samji opens up about Salman Khan’s next; Says ‘Silence is golden, we are working very hard’

Salman Khan recently started shooting for his yet untitled action comedy directed by Farhad Samji at a studio in Mumbai. Enough has been written about the film over the last one year, though the makers are yet to make an official announcement. While the film is led by Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh, we recently reported that the team at Salman Khan Films have got a fresh ensemble cast by getting Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav and Malvika Sharma on board.

Addressing all the rumours and media chatter about this action comedy, Farhad Samji in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla said, “Everyone is writing their own version about the film, but we have not made any official announcement. The media is either reading my mind or just doing some sort of prediction. I truly believe, silence is golden. I believe, ‘Toofan Ke Pehele Khamoshi Hoti Hai… And Yeh Woh Khamoshi Ka Pal Hai,’.”

The filmmaker further promised that the team will give updates about the film to all the fans at the right time. “We will speak about the film and release all our assets at the right time. We are working very hard every day and I don’t want to get into the zone of praising myself or my team or the film. Let the audience decide and pass a judgement when we release the film in cinema hall by year end. We are working very hard,” he smiled.

This would mark the first collaboration of Farhad with Salman, though the filmmaker has written the dialogues of SK’s 2011 blockbuster Ready. According to our sources, the film will be shot over the next few months in Mumbai and Hyderabad. Apart from the aforementioned name, some more talents from the Northern and Southern industry are expected to come on board the film. An action schedule is currently going on at a studio in Mumbai. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on this film.

