Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 1st Weekend Box Office: Salman Khan's entertainer collects Rs 62 crores in 3 days

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan saw a good growth over the weekend after a low first day. After 3 days, the Salman Khan starrer, directed by Farhad Samji and co-starring Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati among others, collected around Rs 62.50 crores and this is a good number which looked kind of unachievable after the first day. Salman Khan has been able to yet again prove that he is able to pull crowds regardless of the content of the film and now it is over to the weekdays to help the film reach a reasonable final total. The collections on the weekdays will be very critical to make the film reach decent levels

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Has A Respectable Weekend After A Slow Start

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan collected around Rs 13.50 crores nett on its first day. Then the film saw a rise on consecutive days, courtesy Eid, as it collected around Rs 24 crores and Rs 25 crores respectively on Saturday and Sunday, to pack a weekend punch of around Rs 62.50 crores nett. This is the second highest weekend total of the year after Pathaan and this is a decent result. A Salman Khan starrer ideally would target a Rs 100 crore nett opener but given the circumstances, a total of over Rs 60 crores in 3 days is pretty acceptable. Although the film was a Solo Eid release, it had a few shortcomings, as a result of which it could just about accumulate over Rs 60 crores nett

It Is Very Critical For Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan To Hold Over The Weekdays

A few sectors in the country will observe Eid benefit while the metros are likely to see a significant drop on Monday. A 60 percent hold from Friday will be good and will help the film run longer but a drop of over 40 percent will mean that it will struggle in the days to come. A hold of 60 percent is essential since the opening day was considerably weak given the standards set by the actor. If the opening was higher, a 50 percent hold would even do but the opening in the case of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was among the lowest for the actor on Eid.

Have a look at the day wise nett collections of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Day 1 - Rs 13.50 cr

Day 3 - Rs 24 cr

Day 3 - Rs 25 cr

Total = 62.50 cr nett in 3 days.

Salman Khan's Next Release After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Is Tiger 3

Salman Khan after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be seen in Tiger 3. Tiger 3 is a much awaited film and it will take the Spy Universe forward. The films to follow in the YRF Spy Universe after Tiger 3 are War 2 and Tiger Vs Pathaan. Tiger Vs Pathaan will reunite Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen, in full fledged appearences, after Karan Arjun. Salman Khan is expected to have another release after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and the clarity for the same will be in a couple of week's time, optimistically.

You can watch Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan at a theatre near you.

