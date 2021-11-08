Kollywood Box Office: Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe records the second biggest weekend after Master with 120 crore

Rajinikanth strikes yet again, as his Diwali 2021 release, Annaatthe has set the box office on fire. The Siva directed actioner has raked in Rs 85 crore (Gross) in it’s four day run at the ticket window recording the second biggest weekend of 2021 after Vijay’s January release, Master. The movie met with a negative response from the critics, however, that hasn’t taken a toll on the weekend collections.

In Tamil Nadu, the film clocked Rs 74 crore over the weekend, with the other territories – Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and North India contributing approximately Rs 11 crore. The film had a solid opening of Rs 25.50 crore in Tamil Nadu followed by steady trends of Rs 19, Rs 15.50 and 13.50 crore on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. While the figures in Tamil Nadu are simply fantastic, Annaatthe is a little underwhelming outside this circuit as one expected more from a Rajinikanth starrer in other key markets. The all-India net total of Annaatthe stands in the range of Rs 71 crore (approx.).

The opening weekend biz of Annaatthe yet again reinstates how Rajinikanth is the greatest star of Tamil Nadu, as even at the age of 70, he is able to get the audience to the cinema halls and compete to create new box office records. What makes this feat even bigger is the fact that it’s a vehicle driven totally by his stardom as it has been received with outright negative response by the critics. While things do boil down to the crucial Monday test, the stardom is intact and a right film with Rajinikanth can create and set new benchmarks at the box office.

In terms of overseas business, the movie has raked in approximately Rs 35 crore over the first weekend outside of India, taking the worldwide weekend gross to Rs 120 crore plus (Note: Overseas figures can be higher too, as these are mere estimates). Yet again, this is the second biggest for a Kollywood film, rather, Indian film in 2021. The top 2 spots are held by Kollywood films – Master and Annaatthe – with Sooryavanshi taking the third slot. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

