Kudumbasthan Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 8: Manikandan starrer adds strong Rs 85 lakh on 2nd Friday

Kudumbasthan, starring K Manikandan in the lead role along with Saanve Megghana and Guru Somasundaram, continues to record a solid hold at the box office.

Kudumbasthan enters 2nd week by hitting Rs 85 lakh on Day 8

Directed by Rajeshwar Kalisamy, Kudumbasthan packed a solid punch of Rs 12 crore in its opening week. The movie not only posted a solid opening weekend but also recorded encouraging trends on the weekdays. And now the comedy drama has entered its second week at the box office.

According to estimates, Kudumbasthan added Rs 85 lakh to the tally, bringing the final gross at the Kollywood box office to Rs 13.10 crore.

The movie is currently the top choice among Tamil audiences. It is likely to keep attracting the audience for a couple of weeks. For the uninitiated, Kudumbasthan has already emerged as a Super-Hit at the box office. Whether the small-budget movie will bag a Blockbuster verdict is now to be seen.

Kudumbasthan dents Madha Gaja Raja; set to face VidaaMuyarchi

Produced by Cinemakaaran, Kudumbasthan curtailed the business of Madha Gaja Raja to a major extent. Interestingly, both comedy entertainers turned out to be big successes for Tamil cinema.

Kudumbasthan will next face significant competition from Ajith Kumar's VidaaMuyarchi. It will be interesting to see how it holds in front of the big-ticket action thriller.

Day Wise Box Office Collection of Kudumbasthan in Tamil Nadu is as follows:

Day Box Office Collection Day 1 Rs 1.35 crore Day 2 Rs 2.60 crore Day 3 Rs 3.60 crore Day 4 Rs 1.40 crore Day 5 Rs 1.20 crore Day 6 Rs 1.10 crore Day 7 Rs 1 crore Day 8 Rs 0.85 crore Total Rs 13.10 crore

Kudumbasthan In Theaters

Advertisement

Kudumbasthan is playing in theaters near you. Have you bought tickets for Manikandan's comedy-drama yet? Tell us in the comments. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question