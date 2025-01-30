Kudumbasthan Day 7 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Manikandan's comedy-drama continues strong hold; grosses Rs 1 crore on Thursday

Directed by Rajeshwar Kalisamy, Kudumbasthan starring Manikandan in the lead role, continues attracting audiences to the cinemas. Co-starring Saanve Megghana and Guru Somasundaram, the comedy-drama has wrapped its opening week on a strong note.

Kudumbasthan grosses Rs 1 crore on Day 7; wraps first week at Rs 12 crore

After the super success of Madha Gaja Raja, Kudumbasthan is entertaining the Tamil audience these days. Interestingly, both movies are comedy entertainers.

Released on January 24, the Manikandan starrer stormed Rs 7.55 crore in its opening weekend. It remained very strong even after its weekend and added Rs 4 crore to the tally from Monday to Wednesday. As per estimates, Kudumbasthan grossed another Rs 1 crore today on Day 7 and wrapped its opening week at an impressive figure of Rs 12.25 crore gross at the Tamil box office.

For the unversed, the movie has already bagged a Super-Hit verdict at the box office, thanks to its controlled cost and a phenomenal box office trend.

Kudumbasthan meets with positive word-of-mouth; Set to face VidaaMuyarchi soon

Bankrolled by Cinemakaaran, Kudumbasthan met with a superlative audience reception due to which it succeeded in registering such a trend at the box office. The movie acted as the final nail in the coffin for the box office journey of Kadhalikka Neramillai. In addition, it also dented the business of Madha Gaja Raja. Earlier, the Vishal starrer was speculated to hit Rs 60 crore but now it will wrap under Rs 55 crore mark.

It will be interesting to see how Kudumbasthan performs in front of Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi. The action thriller is among the biggest box office bets of Kollywood this year.

Kudumbasthan In Theaters

