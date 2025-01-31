Sky Force Day 8 India Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya starrer patriotic actioner adds Rs 2.75 crore on 2nd Friday

Sky Force, directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, has maintained a steady run at the box office. The Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya starrer enters its second weekend today.

Sky Force enters second weekend by collecting Rs 2.75 crore

Bankrolled by Maddock Films, Sky Force collected Rs 64 crore during its opening weekend, thanks to the Republic Day holiday and heavy offers on ticket prices. Further, it added Rs 23 crore to the tally from Monday to Thursday and wrapped its opening week at Rs 87 crore net in India.

The movie has entered its second week. According to estimates, Sky Force collected in the range of Rs 2.50 crore to Rs 3 crore on its second Friday, bringing its total cume to Rs 89.75 crore net at the domestic box office.

The second weekend will be very crucial for the fate of Sky Force at the ticket window. The aerial actioner will have to hold well in order to bag a successful verdict. It is expected to hit the Rs 100 crore mark in the second weekend itself.

Sky Force faces Shahid Kapoor's Deva on 2nd weekend

The Akshay Kumar starrer has to face the new release of this weekend, Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor, at the box office from today onwards. However, the latest release opened with a dull start. It might also give Sky Force an upper hand on the 2nd weekend.

However, the collections of Sky Force are heavily pumped up with multiple offers, making the ticket fare much cheaper for the audience. Thankfully, that's not the case for Deva yet!

Day Wise Box Office Collection of Sky Force is as follows:

Day Box Office Collection Day 1 Rs 13.75 crore Day 2 Rs 23.75 crore Day 3 Rs 26.50 crore Day 4 Rs 7.50 crore Day 5 Rs 5.25 crore Day 6 Rs 5 crore Day 7 Rs 5.25 crore Day 8 Rs 2.75 crore Total Rs 89.75 crore

Sky Force In Theaters

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.