L2 Empuraan 25 Days India Box Office Update: Mohanlal's political-actioner grosses 120.50 crore

Superstar Mohanlal’s much-awaited sequel L2: Empuraan continues to stamp its authority at the box office with solid numbers even after 25 days of release. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, this political-action thriller, which follows the legacy of the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, has grossed an impressive Rs 120.50 crore across India.

The Kerala market, which has contributed an astounding Rs 86 crore to the total Indian collection of L2: Empuraan so far, has played a major role in achieving this feat. However, this is not surprising considering Lucifer's franchise value and the enormous fan base Mohanlal enjoys in his native state. What is more unexpected is Karnataka coming in second with Rs 12.75 crore. The stylish handling of Empuraan appears to have been well-received by the Kannada audience, who are known for enjoying slick actioners like KGF.

Tamil Nadu, with Rs 9.10 crore, comes in third. L2: Empuraan held its ground and attracted audiences in spite of competition from Vikram's Veera Dheera Sooran, which had a strong debut and favorable reviews. In fourth place is North India, contributing Rs 8.90 crore. Though the film faced controversy over certain flashback scenes that led to censor revisions, it still managed to pull decent numbers from the Hindi-speaking belt. Surprisingly, the Telugu states contributed only Rs 3.75 crore, despite the fact that competing films like Robinhood—a heist comedy featuring Nithiin and Sreeleela—and MADSquare, a sequel to the hit film MAD, are not on the same scale as L2: Empuraan.

The film’s success across various regions in India demonstrates the power of an engaging franchise and the pan-Indian appeal of the Mohanlal-Prithviraj duo. L2: Empuraan has maximized its theatrical run, benefitting from the absence of any significant pan-India releases during this window. It stands as a testament to how content-driven commercial cinema can break boundaries and succeed across the country, as it embarks on the final leg of its box office journey.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the

