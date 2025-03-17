Lucifer Re-Release Date: Mohanlal, Prithiviraj Sukumaran’s political action flick to hit screens again; days ahead of its sequel’s release

Mohanlal’s political action film franchise Lucifer began in 2019, with the Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial winning countless hearts. The planned trilogy is now gearing up for the release of its sequel, L2: Empuraan, which is set to hit theaters on March 27.

Amid the buzz surrounding the second installment, Lucifer is joining the re-release bandwagon. Coincidentally, the re-release is scheduled for March 20, just a week before the sequel’s debut.

Announcing the news on X (formerly Twitter), Mohanlal shared the official re-release trailer of the film.

Check it out here:

For the uninitiated, Lucifer set a benchmark in Malayalam cinema, becoming the first film of its kind to cross the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. It also remains the sixth highest-grossing Malayalam film to date.

The film marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran, who has also helmed its sequel while playing a pivotal role in both installments of the franchise.

With both films running in theaters simultaneously, it will be interesting to see the impact they create among audiences.

As for the sequel, L2: Empuraan will pick up right where Lucifer left off, continuing from its gripping cliffhanger.

Moreover, as confirmed by the director himself, the sequel will delve deeper into the backgrounds of key characters, including Stephen Nedumpally (played by Mohanlal), Zayed Masood (played by Prithviraj Sukumaran), and Jithin Das (played by Tovino Thomas).

Meanwhile, rumors about L2: Empuraan facing a release delay had been circulating online. However, the makers dismissed the speculation and reaffirmed that the film will hit the big screens as scheduled on March 27.