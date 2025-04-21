L2 Empuraan Kerala Box Office Update: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's movie stands at enviable Rs 86 crore gross after 25 days

Since its March 27 release, the much-anticipated Lucifer sequel L2 Empuraan has caused a stir at the Kerala box office. Even after 25 days, the Superstar Mohanlal-starring and Prithviraj Sukumaran-directed movie is still showing up on huge screens thanks to its outstanding performance. This is remarkable, particularly in a time when the majority of movies barely make it past a week in theaters.

Advertisement

L2 Empuraan has constantly attracted audiences in Kerala and around India, despite receiving mixed reviews at first, especially because of its political drama components but still ended up with Rs 15 crores opening day gross in Kerala alone. Now, the film's remarkable 25-day gain of Rs 86 crore from the Mallu box office has cemented its position as Kerala's second highest-grossing film, behind only Tovino Thomas' 2018's Rs 89 crore total. With not many big releases around, L2 Empuraan still holds the chance to beat 2018 and take the top seat.

Fans are excited by L2 Empuraan's success and are now waiting impatiently to see if the film can bridge the distance and cross the Rs 89 crore mark to take the top place. The picture is a strong contender due to its remarkable revenues, but it will take an extra Rs 3 crore to become the highest-grossing film in Kerala's box office history. This is a major but manageable hurdle.

Advertisement

The absence of significant movie releases in Kerala this month is one of the main elements favoring L2 Empuraan. This offers the picture more time to make more money, but given its present momentum, it would be difficult to reach the Rs 3 crore aim. The likelihood of it hitting this milestone, however, is seen as a 50/50 chance, as the day-wise collections are already quite low for the Mohanlal starrer. Watch this space for updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Alappuzha Gymkhana Kerala Box Office Update: Naslen’s film turns Vishu 2025 champion with Rs 30 crore run