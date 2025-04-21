Maranamass: L2 Empuraan writer Murali Gopy reviews Basil Joseph starrer; says ‘Genre-mix like this is a brave attempt’

Basil Joseph starrer Maranamass hit the big screens this Vishu and has become a success. Now, L2: Empuraan's writer and Malayalam actor Murali Gopy has shared praiseworthy words about the movie.

In a post on Facebook, Gopy said, “Dark humour and spoof, both these genres are great aspects in cinema. Managing to have a genre-mix like this is a brave attempt, especially for a debutant. With such an attempt, the co-writer and director of the film, Sivaprasad, has exactly done this.”

The writer-actor added that managing to make the audience laugh out loud not just once, but repeatedly, is no small feat, and the film would be loved by people who enjoy these genres.

See the post here:

Maranamass is a black comedy featuring Basil Joseph in the lead role. The film, directed by Basil’s former assistant Sivaprasad in his directorial debut, is co-produced by Tovino Thomas and his brother under the banner of Tovino Thomas Productions.

The movie revolves around a serial killer inspired by the real-life criminal Ripper Chandran. As he goes on a terror spree, the killer, a victim, a girl, her lover, and others end up in the same bus — with the rest of the story unfolding from there.

With Basil in the lead, the film features an ensemble cast including Anishma Anilkumar, Rajesh Madhavan, Babu Antony, Suresh Krishna, and Romancham fame Siju Sunny, among others in key roles. The story is penned by Siju, who also co-wrote the screenplay.

Additionally, actors Tovino Thomas and Guru Somasundaram make cameo appearances in the film.

On the other hand, actor-writer Murali Gopy wrote the screenplay for L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film is part of a planned trilogy. It was released in theaters on March 27, 2025, and is slated to arrive on streaming platforms on April 24, 2025.

