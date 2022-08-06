EXCLUSIVE: Laal Singh Chaddha writer Atul Kulkarni calls Aamir Khan ‘rare’: Says ‘here is a man who…’

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has been creating quite the buzz lately. The much-anticipated remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump has been creating a lot of headlines, and fans are quite excited to watch how the adaptation turns out on the silver screen. The trailer came out a few weeks back, and the film is all slated to release in the cinemas on the 11th of August. For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha’s Bollywood adaptation has been penned by none other than noted actor Atul Kulkarni, who has earlier shared screen space with Aamir in Rang De Basanti. Recently, he joined Pinkvilla for an exclusive conversation ahead of the release. During the chat, he articulated at length, his bond and connection with Aamir.

Laal Singh Chaddha writer Atul Kulkarni talks about Aamir Khan

When asked about his connection and bond with Aamir, Atul shared that he connected with the Taare Zameen Par actor on human grounds. He also called the actor 'rare'. “We both connect to each other as human beings. Because, it is not only films - I have seen him very closely when he was doing Satyamev Jayate. And the way he used to connect himself with each and every topic, that Satyameva Jayate brought about, or, then I have seen him when he was working from Paani Foundation in Maharashtra – the work that he and his organization did for the drought-affected areas in Maharashtra. So, here is a man who is so very conscious about what is happening around him, he is so open to people, the experiences that other people bring you to. So, I think…we see this kind of people very rarely in our day-to-day world, be it in any profession. So, I think, I connected with him on those grounds, and that of course continued in the work we did together in Laal Singh Chaddha, " said Kulkarni.

Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya in key roles. It has been directed by Advait Chandan, and is slated to release on the 11th of August- the same day as Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan will hit theatres. Recently, in Aamir revealed on Koffee With Karan 7 that he had initially not listened to the script for two years, thinking who would ever remake such a classic film, with six Academy Awards. But, he shared, that he was convinced once he read the script two years later.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn takes action to the next level with Bholaa; Shoots with international unit