Loveyapa Lifetime Worldwide Box Office: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's film to end theatrical run with Rs 12 crore gross

Loveyapa, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor and directed by Advait Chandan, has almost ended its theatrical run at the box office. The modern romantic drama registered a disappointing trend throughout its run.

Loveyapa set to wrap its global run by grossing Rs 12 crore only

Co-produced by Phantom Films, Loveyapa took a dull start at the box office. The movie met with mixed to average word-of-mouth, which became one of its biggest hurdles for theatrical returns. Moreover, the movie fell prey to the remake tag. One must know that the audience is not accepting any remakes these days.

The Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer is taking a few last breaths at the box office. The movie is gearing up to wind its theatrical run around Rs 12 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Out of which, it is expected to gross over Rs 10 crore (Rs 8.25 crore net) in the Indian markets while Rs 2 crore from the international territories.

Loveyapa turns a flop, though recovers its budget

Though Loveyapa couldn't impress the audience much and turned out to be a flop venture, the makers didn't lose on money. Reportedly, the makers had already cracked good non-theatrical deals by selling its music, OTT and satellite rights. In short, it was a safe bet by the makers.

The movie failed to ignite any curiosity among the audience through promotional assets. The teaser, trailer and songs didn't work much with the masses. It was dominated by Badass Ravi Kumar in the initial days, but the movie took a lead by the end of its theatrical run.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.