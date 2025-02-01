Loveyapa star Junaid Khan admits producers will cast him because of Aamir Khan and the family he comes from; ‘Not many actors…’

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan stepped into the acting realm last year with the OTT film, Maharaj. A year later, he is all set to make his big screen debut with the romantic-comedy film Loveyapa, co-starring Khushi Kapoor. Despite being absent from social media unlike his contemporaries, the young star thinks producers will offer him movies because of the family he comes from. Read on!

Until he stepped into the entertainment industry, people barely knew anything about Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s eldest son, Junaid Khan. While he has adopted a simple life just like his father, he also stays away from social media. Despite that, he worked in Maharaj and will be next seen in Loveyapa.

While talking to Radio Nasha, Junaid acknowledged his privilege and stated that his family’s legacy plays an important role in getting him work. He stated, “That is also a privilege. Producers will cast me even without seeing any public presence. Not many actors have that. It’s purely because of the family I come from.”

Further on, the young actor stated that nobody has said anything negative to him about his work, and even if they have, he has no idea about it as he is not on social media. His co-star Khushi Kapoor also joined him in acknowledging the privilege that she has.

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter stated that he has a lot to be thankful for. Hence, she doesn’t want to be in a position to complain about anything. “I am happy where I am,” The Archies actress exclaimed.

Coming back to their movie, the Loveyapa is directed by Advait Chandan and is the remake of the 2022 Tamil hit film, Love Today. The youngsters will be seen playing the role of Gaurav and Baani in it.

Apart from them, the entertainer also stars actors like Ashutosh Rana, Grusha Kapoor, Tanvika Parlikar, Kiku Sharda, Devishi Mandan, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Nikhil Mehta, Jason Tham, Yunus Khan, Yuktam Kholsa, and Kunj Anand Kalesh. It’s all set to hit big screens on February 7, 2025, just ahead of Valentine's Day.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!