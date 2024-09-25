Lubber Pandhu Box Office Collections: Harish Kalyan's sports-drama shows FANTASTIC hold after low opening; earns Rs 6.5 crore in Tamil Nadu

Directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu, Lubber Pandhu is trending well at the Tamil box office. The movie, starring Harish Kalyan and Attakathi Dinesh in the lead roles along with Sanjana Krishnamoorthy and Swasika, grossed Rs 6.5 crore at the Kollywood theatrical run in its first five days. Though the movie took a low opening, it managed to show a fantastic hold on weekdays with its superlative word-of-mouth spreading.

Lubber Pandhu Shows Fantastic Trends At Kollywood Box Office, After A Low Start

Set against a rural backdrop, the sports drama opened low with just Rs 75 lakh at the Kollywood box office. However, it showed an upward trajectory over the weekend. The movie significantly jumped on Day 2 and collected Rs 1.50 crore. Further, it ended its first weekend on an impressive note by grossing Rs 4.25 crore, of which Rs 2 crore came on Sunday, Day 3, which is also its biggest day.

After packing a solid punch of Rs 4.25 crore, the movie saw a nominal drop and collected more than its opening day on Day 4 and Day 5. Lubber Pandhu remains steady on weekdays by minting more than the Rs 1 crore mark, a fantastic trend for a film of this stature. The total cume of Lubber Pandhu in five days has reached Rs 6.5 crore gross at the Kollywood box office.

Lubber Pandhu Delivers Quality Content, Set To Encash At Box Office

The Harish Kalyan starrer received extremely positive word of mouth from both the critics and the audience, with some claiming it as the best Tamil movie after Maharaja while others raving about its wholesome quality content. That's what is reflected in its fantastic hold. The way it is trending, it definitely has some legs to work in the long run. The movie is set to emerge as a successful venture if it keeps on growing strong in the following weeks, although it is a little early to say.



Lubber Pandhu is trending alongside Thalapathy Vijay's The GOAT and will remain on the screens until Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan arrives on Dussehra 2024.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Lubber Pandhu in Tamil Nadu Are As Under:

Day Tamil Gross Collections 1 Rs 0.75 crore 2 Rs 1.50 crore 3 Rs 2.00 crore 4 Rs 1.10 crore 5 Rs 1.15 crore Total Rs 6.50 crore Gross in 5 days

Watch Lubber Pandhu Trailer:

About Lubber Pandhu

Lubber Pandhu is a Tamil-language sports drama. The movie tells the tale of two men, Gethu and Anbu, known for their rivalry in gully cricket, set against the backdrop of rural Tamil Nadu. However, things take a dramatic turn when Anbu is revealed to be in a romantic relationship with Gethu’s daughter, further intensifying their animosity. The rest of the film focuses on the fate of Anbu’s love life and how both men’s skills and emotions are put to the ultimate test.

Lubber Pandhu in Theatres

Lubber Pandhu is available to watch in theaters. You can book your tickets on the online ticket booking sites or collect them from the counter.

