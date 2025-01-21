Madha Gaja Raja Day 10 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Vishal, Santhanam's action-comedy holds up well; grosses Rs 1 crore on 2nd Tuesday

Madha Gaja Raja, starring Vishal, Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Santhanam, has completed 10 days of release. The long-delayed action comedy is performing extremely well at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Madha Gaja Raja grosses Rs 1 crore on Day 10; approaches Rs 50 crore mark

Backed by Gemini Film Circuit, Madha Gaja Raja added Rs 1 crore to the tally on its Day 10, taking the total cume slightly under the Rs 45 crore mark. Currently, it stands at Rs 44.60 crore gross in Tamil Nadu. The movie will pass the Rs 45 crore mark tomorrow and then will sail towards the magical Rs 50 crore mark.

For the unversed, the Vishal starrer was earlier slated to release in 2013. However, it couldn't see the day of release due to some financial and legal issues. Twelve years later, the movie got a Pongal release slot vacant, thanks to the postponement of Ajith Kumar's VidaaMuyarchi. And the rest is history!

Madha Gaja Raja targets Rs 55 crore finish in Tamil Nadu

The Sundar C directorial will keep attracting the audience for a couple of weeks. The next big release in Tamil Nadu will be VidaaMuyarchi on February 6. It will be interesting to see if the vintage action-comedy could sail till then.

Looking at its current trends, the movie is expected to end its theatrical run around Rs 52 crore to Rs 55 crore at the Kollywood box office.

Day-Wise Earnings Of Madha Gaja Raja Are As Follows:

Day Gross Collection in Tamil Nadu 1 Rs 3.20 crore 2 Rs 3.30 crore 3 Rs 6.50 crore 4 Rs 7.75 crore 5 Rs 7 crore 6 Rs 4.25 crore 7 Rs 4.60 crore 8 Rs 4.90 crore 9 Rs 1.25 crore 10 Rs 1 crore Total Rs 44.60 crore in 10 days

Madha Gaja Raja in theaters

Madha Gaja Raja is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

