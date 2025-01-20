Madha Gaja Raja Day 9 Tamil Nadu Box Office Collections: Vishal's action-comedy records decent hold after long weekend; grosses Rs 1.25 crore on 2nd Monday
Directed by Sundar C, Madha Gaja Raja, witnessed a decent hold after the long weekend. The movie is racing towards Rs 50 crore mark in home turf. Deets Inside.
Madha Gaja Raja, starring Vishal, Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Santhanam, continues to hold well at the box office. The long-delayed movie recorded a phenomenal trend after a banger festive weekend in Tamil Nadu.
Madha Gaja Raja adds Rs 1.25 crore to the tally; cume inches closer to Rs 45 crore
Opened with Rs 3.20 crore, Madha Gaja Raja recorded a solid weekend of Rs 13 crore. Further, it witnessed massive attractions due to the festive mood among the audience and the Pongal holidays in Tamil Nadu. The action-comedy crossed the Rs 40 crore mark on its 8th day.
As per estimates, the movie added Rs 1.25 crore today, 2nd Monday (Day 9), taking the total cume to Rs 43.60 crore gross at the Kollywood box office. The movie will hit the Rs 45 crore mark day after tomorrow and then race towards the Rs 50 crore mark in its home state.
The Vishal starrer can potentially hit the Rs 55-60 crore mark by the end of its theatrical run in Tamil Nadu only. It will be interesting to see if the vintage action-comedy witnesses a jump during the Republic Day weekend. Based on its current trends, the Sundar C directorial is expected to attract the audience for a couple of more weeks, at least until the arrival of Ajith Kumar's VidaaMuyarchi on February 6.
Day-Wise Earnings Of Madha Gaja Raja Are As Follows:
|Day
|Gross Collection in Tamil Nadu
|1
|Rs 3.20 crore
|2
|Rs 3.30 crore
|3
|Rs 6.50 crore
|4
|Rs 7.75 crore
|5
|Rs 7 crore
|6
|Rs 4.25 crore
|7
|Rs 4.60 crore
|8
|Rs 4.90 crore
|9
|Rs 1.25 crore
|Total
|Rs 43.60 crore in 9 days
Madha Gaja Raja in theaters
Madha Gaja Raja is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
