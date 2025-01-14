Madha Gaja Raja Day 3 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Vishal starrer action-comedy records HUGE growth on Pongal; grosses Rs 6 crore on Day 3

Madha Gaja Raja, starring Vishal in the lead role along with Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Santhanam, is ripping the box office apart with a solid trend. The long-delayed movie has recorded its biggest day today, on the occasion of Pongal in Tamil Nadu.

Madha Gaja Raja storms Rs 6 crore on Pongal Day; approaches Rs 15 crore mark

Directed by Sundar C, Madha Gaja Raja opened with Rs 3.20 crore on its opening day (Sunday). Further, the movie witnessed a slight growth and grossed Rs 3.30 crore on its 2nd day (Monday). As per estimates, the movie went all out on its 3rd day and recorded a massive growth of 81%, thanks to the Pongal holiday.

It grossed around Rs 6 crore on Day 3, taking the total cume of the first three days to Rs 12.50 crore gross at the Tamil box office. It will hit the Rs 15 crore mark very soon.

Looking at its momentum, the movie is expected to collect over Rs 40 crore in its entire run, with a shot of even going higher. It has the potential to emerge as a Super-Hit venture at the box office.

Madha Gaja Raja brings a smile to the Tamil box office

The Vishal starrer movie met with superlative word-of-mouth, which acted as a significant boost for its box office performance. Interestingly, it accidentally got the best release date.

For the uninitiated, the action-comedy was originally shot in 2012-2013. However, it didn't see the light of release due to legal and financial constraints. More than a decade later, the movie, luckily, got a Pongal release date vacant due to the postponement of Lyca Productions' VidaaMuyarchi starring Ajith Kumar. And the rest is history!

Madha Gaja Raja day-wise box office collection in Tamil Nadu:

Day Gross Collection in Tamil Nadu 1 Rs 3.20 crore 2 Rs 3.30 crore 3 Rs 6 crore Total Rs 12.50 crore

Madha Gaja Raja in theaters

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

