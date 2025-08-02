Mahavatar Narasimha Becomes Biggest Animated film ever in India, Overtakes Spider Man

Mahavatar Narasimha has emerged as the highest-grossing animation film of all time in India. The film grossed Rs. 8.50 crore approx on its second Friday, taking its total gross to Rs. 57 crore. This figure doesn’t include 3D charges, as is the reporting norm in India, including which the total gross stands at Rs. 63 crore approx.

Mahavatar Narasimha surpassed the Hollywood film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse for the record, while the previous biggest homegrown animation was Tamil film Kochadaiiyaan featuring Superstar Rajnikanth. The record came in just eight days of release, and with the sort of momentum the film has caught, it will be setting the bar quite high this time.

Animation films are extremely popular across the world, boasting some of the biggest grossers ever. Just this year, Chinese animation Ne Zha 2 obliterated box office records in the country, grossing over USD 2 billion. Last year, Inside Out 2 did tremendous business across the world. In several countries, animation is the most popular genre for movie-going. However, in India, it has very few takers. The genre is often looked down on as “kids cinema”, and in India, kids don’t drive the box office.

The religious animation does have some appeal, but except for Punjabi film Chaar Sahibzade, nothing has found the success pan-India or in Hindi, that is, until now. Mahavatar Narasimha is the first in the announced cinematic universe of seven films. The hope is that this film and franchise will break the stigma and unlock the massive potential of animation that has already delivered blockbusters worldwide.

The Highest Grossing Animated Films in India are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Mahavatar Narasimha 2025 Rs. 57.00 cr. 2 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 2023 Rs. 55.50 cr. 3 Incredibles 2 2018 Rs. 54.50 cr. 4 Frozen 2 2019 Rs. 54.00 cr. 5 Kochadaiiyan 2014 Rs. 52.00 cr. 6 Kung Fu Panda 4 2024 Rs. 43.00 cr. 7 Inside Out 2 2024 Rs. 38.00 cr. 8 Moana 2 2024 Rs. 31.50 cr. 9 Kung Fu Panda 3 2016 Rs. 30.75 cr. 10 Kung Fu Panda 2 2011 Rs. 28.50 cr.

