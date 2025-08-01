Saiyaara Rampages at UK Box Office: Biggest 2nd week for Indian films beating Pathaan

Saiyaara is going mental at the United Kingdom box office, grossing a staggering GBP 1.016 million in its second week. This marks the biggest ever second week for an Indian film in the country, surpassing GBP 938K of Pathaan. In doing so, Saiyaara has also become the first film to cross the GBP 1 million mark in its second week. No other movie has managed to collect GBP 800K.

Advertisement

Saiyaara had the second-largest second weekend ever for an Indian film with GBP 507K, quite a bit behind Pathaan, which grossed GBP 701K. However, the film went on to record unimaginable numbers on weekdays, breaching the million-pound mark for the full week. The summer holidays are ongoing in the UK, which helps weekdays biz, but the level of business is extraordinary even in that context. The two-week total gross for the film stands at GBP 1.56 million.

In the UK, GBP 2 million is a monumental benchmark for Indian films, achieved by only fifteen films in history. The number was just eleven two years ago, and it didn’t seem like it would increase by much as the market was on a downward spiral. Read more about it here. However, things have improved since then as the market has made a recovery. As many as four films crossed GBP 2 million in 2023, and a couple more have come close.

Advertisement

Saiyaara will speed past the figure as early as coming Sunday, certainly no later than Tuesday. The way things are going, the target looks far higher. GBP 2.50 million seems easy enough. GBP 2.72 million will make it the third biggest Indian film in the country. GBP 3 million seems very much doable, achieved only by two films to date, Pathaan and Jawan. Whether the film will join them will depend on the third and fourth weeks, but right now, things look great.

The Biggest Second Weeks for Indian films in the United Kingdom are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Saiyaara 2025 1,016,000 2 Pathaan 2023 938,000 3 Dhoom 3 2013 780,000 4 P.K. 2014 756,000 5 Jawan 2023 696,000 6 Dilwale 2015 689,000 7 Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2015 670,000 8 Animal 2023 657,000 9 Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham 2001 648,000 10 My Name is Khan 2010 620,000

ALSO READ: Saiyaara Box Office: Juggernaut crosses 100cr Overseas, UK and Middle East in mental mode

Saiyaara Box Office: Juggernaut crosses 100cr Overseas, UK and Middle East in mental mode