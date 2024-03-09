Highest grossing films at Kerala box office: Premalu Ninth to Gross 50 Crore in the State

Malayalam film Premalu grossed Rs. 1.40 crore approx yesterday at the Kerala box office on its fifth Friday. That took the film’s total in the state to Rs. 49.50 crore approx, just shy of the Rs. 50 crore mark. Today the film has entered the Rs. 50 crore club in the state with the collections from the morning shows and the advance for the rest of the day.

Premalu is the fifth Malayalam and ninth overall film to cross the Rs. 50 crore mark in the state. Among these nine films, Premalu has the lowest first day, just under a crore, with the final number set to be more than 50 times that. The film faced competition from multiple releases throughout its run, including a clash in the first week and then Bramayugam and Manjummel Boys in the following weeks. Despite the competition, the film continued to showcase a strong staying power, not dropping more than 30 per cent in any week till now.

Premalu has plenty of gas left in the tank to reach Rs. 60 crore subject to when it releases digitally as the theatrical run in Kerala pretty much ends post-OTT release. With a cleaner release, the film could have perhaps made a run for Rs. 70 crore.

The top ten highest-grossing films in Kerala are as follows:

Advertisement

2018: Everyone is A Hero - Rs. 89.50 crore Pulimurugan - Rs. 78.50 crores Baahubali: The Conclusion - Rs. 73 crores K.G.F. Chapter 2 - Rs. 66.50 crores Lucifer - Rs. 63 crores Leo - Rs. 59.50 crore Jailer - Rs. 57.75 crore RDX - Rs. 52.50 crore Premalu - Rs. 49.50 crore (29 days) Neru - Rs. 47 crore

Overall, the film has grossed Rs. 57 crore plus to date in India. The Telugu dubbed version of the film was released yesterday and grossed around Rs. 50 lakhs. The worldwide gross stands at Rs. 93 crore and it will reach Rs. 100 crore mark in coming days.

ALSO READ: Manjummel Boys box office collections: Records highest Friday of the run in 3rd Week, To Hit 100Cr on Sunday