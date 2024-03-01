Manjummel Boys box office collections: Goes Overdrive in Tamil Nadu on Second Friday

Manjummel Boys is having a dream run at the Tamil Nadu box office. The film is going where no Malayalam film has gone, at least in recent times. The film saw an increasing trend on weekdays last week, with collections increasing each passing day. Today, in the second week, the film has gone into overdrive.

Per early estimates, Manjummel Boys will be grossing Rs. 2 crore approx in Tamil Nadu on Friday. That’s the biggest day of the run so far, beating the previous high of Rs. 90 lakhs just a day before. The next two days will renew the record once again as advance sales for tomorrow are already par final numbers today. In many of the big locations in Chennai and Coimbatore, advance sales for tomorrow are higher than final collections today.

The second weekend of the film in Tamil Nadu will most definitely be Rs. 8 crore plus, it could go as high as Rs. 10 crore depending on how high it pushes on Sunday. To put this into some perspective, the entire first week of the film was Rs. 3.75 crore, it will be easily doubling that in just the weekend. No Mollywood film has ever crossed Rs. 6 crore in full run and here this film is going to do much more than that in the second weekend.

Come Sunday, Manjummel Boys will be standing at Rs. 12 crore plus in Tamil Nadu. It’s tough to say where it will eventually settle, though one can assume it will be over Rs. 20 crore, maybe something like Rs. 30 crore. A possible Tamil dubbed release may push it further up.

The film has also seen a jump in collections in Kerala and Karnataka today, with all India number around Rs. 5 crore.



