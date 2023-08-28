Mastaney box office collections: Punjabi film collects Rs. 25 crores worldwide first weekend

Punjabi film Mastaney concluded its first weekend with another strong jump on Sunday, collecting over Rs. 4.50 crores, for a first weekend total of Rs. 11 crores. The film had a strong start on Friday and then recorded a good growth on Saturday which ensured the Blockbuster success for the film. Now the Sunday growth has further cemented it. The weekdays trend will largely decide whether it can go on to add “All-Time” in front of that Blockbuster.

Since Mastaney Is Based On Sikh History, It Is Able To Attract Non Regular Cinema Going Audience

Mastaney is a Sikh history based film and is getting a lot of non regular cinema going audience. When such things happen the film can go anywhere. For the Punjabi film industry, comedies and devotional films have been some of the biggest hits of all time. We just recently had a comedy All Time Blockbuster with Carry on Jatta 3, which grossed around Rs. 100 crores globally, this might become one from the other. A years back there was Chaar Sahibzade, which had a phenomenal run and emerged as the highest grosser ever. It needs to be seen how this film performs.

The box office collections of Mastaney at the Indian box office is as follows:

Advertisement

Friday: Rs. 2.90 crores

Saturday: Rs. 3.60 crores

Sunday: Rs. 4.50 crores

Total: Rs. 11 crores

The film had a huge opening overseas as well. It destroyed all opening records for Punjabi films in Australia and New Zealand. There are huge advances for Monday as well and it will become the highest grosser in both markets in a matter of days. The film lost USD 200K in North America on Sunday due to National Cinema Day as tickets were priced at just 4 bucks a piece. Even a market like Italy clicked over USD 50K, which is highest for an Indian film among those which have reported numbers. The overall overseas weekend of the film is USD 1.70 million, it could have gone over USD 2 million with a wider release and without that loss on Sunday in North America. The film is expected to take the final numbers to a new highs for Punjabi films.





The worldwide territorial breakdown for first weekend of Mastaney is as follows:

East Punjab: Rs. 9.25 crores

Rest of India: Rs. 1.75 crores

India: Rs. 11 crores

North America: USD 675,000

Australia: AUD 830,000

New Zealand: NZD 230,000

United Kingdom: GBP 95,000

Europe: USD 135,000

Rest of World: USD 75,000 Approx

Overseas: USD 1,700,000 / Rs. 14 crores

Worldwide: Rs. 25 crores

ALSO READ: Box Office: Punjabi Film Mastaney emerges a Blockbuster; Collects Rs 6.30 crore in 2 days in India