Box Office: Punjabi Film Mastaney emerges a blockbuster; Collects Rs 6.30 crore in 2 days

The devotional period drama, Mastaney grossed Rs. 3.50 crores on Saturday, taking its two-day total to Rs. 6.30 crores.

Written by Jatinder Singh Published on Aug 27, 2023   |  01:17 PM IST  |  328
Picture courtesy: Twitter

Punjabi film Mastaney has emerged Blockbuster recording a surge in collections on the second day after a very strong opening. The devotional period drama grossed Rs. 3.50 crores on Saturday, taking its two-day total to Rs. 6.30 crores. There will be another growth in business today, for an expected three-day weekend of Rs. 10.25 crores plus.

Box office details about Mastaney

These numbers could have been even better with a better release as most of the centres in Punjab state are capacity-constrained due to screen sharing with the new release Dream Girl 2 and Gadar 2 and OMG 2 from holdovers. The problem is more in bigger centres like Chandigarh and Ludhiana where Hindi films have more showcasing. Here the film is short of Carry on Jatta 3 but in smaller centres where Hindi films had smaller showcasing, the film was scoring closer to Carry on Jatta 3.

Since Mastaney is a Sikh history-based story, it is getting a non-regular cine going audience and when such things happen the film can go anywhere. A few years back Chaar Sahibzade went on to become the highest-grossing Punjabi film ever from a very low start, here even the start is bumper.

The film is a huge Blockbuster overseas too, breaking numerous records. In Australia, the film grossed AUD 325K on Saturday, destroying the single-day record for Punjabi films. The weekend in Australia will be AUD 800K+, well over AUD 511K weekend record by Carry on Jatta 3 just two months back. The overall weekend will be USD 1.75 million range.

