Mega Clashes: Retro and HIT 3 battle it out for big box office supremacy

The big clash of May 1st is turning heads as Suriya’s Retro and Nani’s HIT 3 lock horns at the box office. Both films are carrying massive expectations, and fans from both Tamil and Telugu cinema are all eyeing this showdown. Here are some interesting snippets around this clash royale!

Tamil Superstar Suriya, who is looking for a solid comeback after Kanguva didn’t click, is all in on Retro. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, this romantic action thriller has generated solid buzz thanks to its stylish trailer and foot-tapping songs. Composed by Santosh Narayan, ‘Kanimaa’ has already crossed 40 million views and counting, and ‘Kannadi Poove’ too is gaining serious traction. The onscreen chemistry between Suriya and Pooja Hegde is another major highlight that’s keeping the film trending. With top production houses like Stone Bench Creations and 2D Entertainment backing it, Retro seems to have the edge going into the release.

But don’t count Telugu star Nani out. HIT 3 continues the gritty investigative world that began with HIT and HIT 2, and this third part seems bolder and darker than ever. The trailer gave fans a shocker with Nani’s intense look and blood-shedding acts, and director Sailesh Kolanu is expected to take the thriller game up another level. Nani, known for his out-of-the-box promotions, has already begun creating a buzz, ensuring that HIT 3 won't go unnoticed in this clash. Already distributors in Telugu states are providing minimum guarantees and trying to grab this film for as many screens as possible with currently no blockbuster film running at the box office.



And this isn’t a two-film affair. Hindi cinema joins the fray with Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn. The sequel brings IRS officer Amay Patnaik back into action. Though its Telugu remake Mr. Bachchan didn’t work out, the original Raid was a blockbuster, and that fanbase could show up strong again. As Raid 2's future depends purely on its content, even audiences are waiting for the film to release and reviews pour in. If positive word of mouth emerges, the film will have no looking back.

Adding a global twist to the clash is Marvel’s Thunderbolts. Releasing on the same day, this superhero action drama brings an ensemble of antiheroes into a high-stakes mission and is already on every MCU fan's watchlist.

With four films from four industries dropping on the same day, the May 1st box office race is no less than a cinematic festival. Let the best film win.

