HIT 3 release date, storyline, full star cast: All about Nani and Srinidhi Shetty’s action thriller film

HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3) is an upcoming action thriller film starring Nani as a cop. This movie marks the third installment in the HIT Universe, and fans are eagerly looking forward to it. HIT and HIT 2, featuring Adivi Sesh and Vishwak Sen, received much acclaim for their intense storylines. Now, as the makers gear up for the release of the latest chapter, here’s everything you need to know.

HIT 3 release date and star cast

HIT 3 will hit the big screens on May 1, 2025. Meanwhile, the cast of the film features Nani in the lead role as SP Arjun Sarkaar IPS. Srinidhi Shetty plays Mrudula, while Surya Srinivas appears as ASP Ravi IPS. Adil Pala portrays SI Zubair Ahmed Khan from the same unit.

The film also stars veteran actor Rao Ramesh, Adarsh Balakrishna, Ravi Mariya, and Maganti Srinath in prominent roles.

HIT 3 runtime and certification

According to OTTPlay, HIT 3 is still awaiting certification with the censor board leaning towards granting it an A certificate because of its intense violence. On the other hand, the runtime of the film is reportedly around 2 hours and 34 minutes.

HIT 3 trailer and storyline

Going by the trailer of HIT 3, the storyline focuses on Nani’s character, Arjun Sarkaar, declaring that there are only two places for a criminal— either it is inside a prison cell or in a grave. The plot quickly shifts to the kidnapping of a 9-month-old baby, with a desperate mother pleading for help.

Arjun launches a relentless pursuit to save the child, leaving a trail of broken bones and severed heads. At one point, when a rival tells him he won’t last, Arjun, in his swag, replies that he’s been hearing the same thing since the start of his journey.

HIT 3 OTT release details

The Nani starrer will start streaming on Netflix after completing its theatrical run. Announcing on X, the makers wrote, "The third case just dropped, and it’s going to HIT you hard! HIT 3: The Third Case, coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi, after its theatrical release!"

Take a look at the post below:

