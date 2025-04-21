Suriya starrer Retro to be distributed by Dr Jayantilal Gada in North India; Deets inside
Suriya and actress Pooja Hegde’s highly anticipated movie, Retro, to be distributed across the North Indian market by Dr. Jayantilal Gada’s Pen Studios. Read on.
National Award-winning actor Suriya and actress Pooja Hegde are all set to share the screen in filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj’s Retro. We just learned that Dr. Jayantilal Gada’s Pen Studios has officially boarded the highly anticipated film, taking charge of its distribution across the North Indian market.
Bankrolled by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment in association with Stone Bench Creations, Retro has already created a buzz with its genre-bending teaser and immersive visuals of Varanasi. With its Hindi version set for a pan-India release, Pen Studios’ involvement ensures the film reaches a wider audience across the Hindi-speaking belt.
Together, Pen Studios and Pen Marudhar have one of the most impressive lists of hits in Bollywood, including movies like RRR, Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ponniyin Selvan: I, Ponniyin Selvan: II, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, the massive hit Stree 2, and the most recent blockbuster, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, to name a few.
Sharing his excitement, Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Chairman and Managing Director of Pen Studios) said, “We at Pen Studios are proud to partner with such a passionate team and bring this experience to the audience. Pen Studios has a long-standing connection with Suriya & to associate with him is always a pleasure. We also have a good association with Stone bench, and we are happy to come aboard.”
Retro is touted as one of the most awaited releases of 2025 with a stirring soundtrack by Santhosh Narayanan. It also boasts a fine ensemble cast that includes Jayaram, Joju George, and Shriya Saran. The film is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on May 1, 2025.
