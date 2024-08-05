Punjabi film Daaru Naa Peenda Hove had a decent weekend at the box office thanks to good numbers from the overseas markets, even though domestic can be termed below average at best. The Amrinder Gill starrer grossed Rs. 9.50 crore worldwide, with just Rs. 2 crore coming from India and a significant Rs. 7.50 crore (USD 900K) from international markets.

This outcome wasn't entirely unexpected, as the film's trailers indicated a drama with subdued comedy set in Canada, which might not resonate as strongly with audiences in Punjab. The overseas markets delivered which is a plus for the film and will likely see the film through. Punjab also improved over the weekend but the collections are too low to take it anywhere.

Amrinder Gill films are increasingly becoming more of an overseas affair, with all his recent releases doing considerably better internationally than in India. While it's common for Punjabi films to do better internationally than India, the split is generally around even. However in the case of Amrinder Gill, overseas are going as high as 75 per cent of worldwide.

The Punjabi film industry is having a rough time at the box office this year in India, with Jatt and Juliet 3 being the only film to get a big start. Jatt Nu Chudail Takkri and Shinda Shinda No Papa did well in long run. Now DNPH will do fine thanks to overseas numbers but from a star like Amrinder Gill, one would expect numbers in India as well, especially when the industry is not having best of times.

The box office collections of Daaru Naa Peenda Hove are as follows:

Area Gross East Punjab Rs. 1.80 Cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.20 Cr. INDIA Rs. 2.00 Cr. Canada USD 460,000 United States USD 65,000 Australia USD 182,000 New Zealand USD 48,000 United Kingdom USD 70,000 Rest of World USD 75,000 OVERSEAS USD 900,000

(Rs. 7.50 Cr.) WORLDWIDE Rs. 9.50 Cr.

