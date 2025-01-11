Mom Tane Nai Samjhay Day 2 India Box Office: Amar Upadhyay, Rashami Desai's movie observes little growth

Gujarati film Mom Tane Nai Samjhay starring Amar Upadhyay, Rashami Desai, Vriti Vaghani, Namit Shah, Hemang Dave and others, after a slow start, saw slight growth at the box office. The heartfelt family drama needs to continue to show better trends for a positive final verdict.

Mom Tane Nai Samjhay grows slightly on Day 2 after an underwhelming start

Coming from the makers of Pappa Tamne Nahi Samjaay, the latest Gujarati movie Mom Tane Nai Samjhay recorded a slightly better day at the ticket window than yesterday. The family drama is now attracting audiences to the cinemas. If it continues to show magical jumps in the coming days, the final results can be solid.

The movie is presented by Mahaveer Jain Films, and it opened to good reactions from critics and audiences. The Gujarati audiences loves drama movies with a good message and this movie exactly looks like that.

About Mom Tane Nai Samjhay

Mom Tane Nai Samjhay revolves around a Gujarati family and dives into the ever-relevant theme of generational conflict and understanding.

The movie is directed by Dharmessh Mehta who earlier helmed Pappa Tamne Nahi Samjaay. The Amar Upadhyay-Rashami Desai starrer emotional drama can be seen as a thematic sequel to the 2017 released successful movie.

Mom Tane Nai Samjhay Is Available In Theaters Now

Advertisement

Mom Tane Nai Samjhay is available to watch in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

If you have watched the movie, do let us know what you feel about it. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: How's The Box Office Buzz: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaaj