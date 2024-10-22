7 Most Successful Movies Worldwide Adjusted for Inflation: Gone With the Wind, Avatar, Titanic, and More

When discussing the highest-grossing films, we often end up looking at the box office numbers. However, the increase in ticket prices over the years dramatically led to a shift in the rankings of these films. A movie that seems to reign supreme based on raw earnings may actually fall down the list when we account for the changes in ticket prices over time.

To determine a movie's true success, it’s essential to adjust its gross earnings for inflation. So, let us take a quick look at the most successful box office movies adjusted for inflation at the worldwide box office.

7 Most Successful Box Office Movies Adjusted For Inflation Worldwide

1. Gone With the Wind (1939)

Starring Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh, Thomas Mitchell, and others, Gone With The Wind is the highest-grossing movie of all time when adjusted for inflation. Directed by Victor Fleming, the epic historical romance film sold around 202 million tickets in its full theatrical run.

It was re-released throughout the 20th century, thereby adding more numbers to its worldwide gross. When adjusted for inflation, Gone With The Wind tops the list with a collection amounting to USD 4.34 Billion.

2. Avatar (2009)

James Cameron's Avatar takes the 2nd spot among the highest-grossing movies when adjusted for inflation. The worldwide gross box office collection of the sci-fi magnum opus is currently evaluated at USD 3.95 billion.

The film was nominated in nine categories at the 82nd Academy Awards, winning three. Avatar is praised for its groundbreaking visuals and introduced fans to the magical world of Pandora.

3. Titanic (1997)

Box office records and Titanic have a long history. The James Cameron movie was a massive success and is also said to be among the most expensive films ever made in its time. Interestingly, Titanic was the first film to reach the billion-dollar mark.

It remained the highest-grossing movie of all time until Cameron's own Avatar surpassed it in 2009. The movie smashed around USD 3.67 billion at the worldwide box office when adjusted for inflation.

4. Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977)

Undeniably, Star Wars is among the most successful and highest-earning film franchises globally. When adjusted for inflation, Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope grossed around USD 3.56 billion at the worldwide box office.

Released in 1977, what makes the movie remarkable even today is its incredible work of imagination and special visual effects. Initially, it was released on limited screens but later got expanded after receiving an impressive response.

5. Avengers: Endgame (2016)

Avengers: Endgame, directed by Russo Brothers is undoubtedly one of the biggest money spinners of all time. The Marvel superhero movie grossed over USD 3.27 billion, when adjusted for inflation globally.

The much-loved movie took the fifth spot among the top-grossing movies adjusted for inflation. Distributed by Walt Disney Studios, Avengers: Endgame holds a special place among MCU fans. It was produced on an expected budget of USD 400 million.

6. The Sound of Music (1965)

By selling around 142 million tickets, The Sound Of Music is among the highest-grossing movies of all time adjusted for inflation. Directed by Robert Wise, the American musical drama film turned out to be a major commercial success. When adjusted for inflation, its worldwide gross box office figures stand at USD 2.98 billion.

Besides ruling the box office, the sound of music performed exceptionally at the 38th Academy Awards by receiving 5 Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director. It is an adaptation of a 1959 stage musical composed by Richard Rodgers.

7. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

It is one of the classics created by Steven Spielberg. Written by Melissa Mathison, the sci-fi film narrates the story of a boy named Elliot, who befriends an extraterrestrial (ET). When compared with the adjusted numbers of The Sound Of Music, there isn't a big difference.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is the highest-grossing movie of the 1980s, and after the figures are revised, it becomes the seventh most successful box office movie adjusted for inflation. Thanks to its re-releases, the film has collected around USD 2.91 billion.

Rank Movies WW Total Box Office Adjusted For Inflation 1 Gone With The Wild USD 4.34 billion 2 Avatar USD 3.95 billion 3 Titanic USD 3.67 billion 4 Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope USD 3.56 billion 5 Avengers: Endgame USD 3.27 million 6 The Sound of Music USD 2.98 billion 7 E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial USD 2.91 billion

Besides the above-mentioned titles, the list also includes The Ten Commandments, Doctor Zhivago, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

If you loved reading this article, you can also check out the biggest Disney box office bombs of all time.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

