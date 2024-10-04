7 Highest-Grossing Movies Of 1990s Worldwide: Titanic, The Lion King, Forrest Gump and more

The 1990s is one of the most memorable decades for moviegoers as the makers actively experimented by creating inventive films and boldly pushing their creativity a bit more. From Titanic to The Shawshank Redemption, the '90s witnessed some great filmmaking, and the quality of movies is reflected in the story. Further, several movies proved to be the greatest films of all time and also succeeded in pulling the crowd to the theatres. Many of the projects are still a part of our conversation, and they eventually prove their legacy. So let us take a quick look at the 7 highest-grossing movies of the 1990s at the worldwide box office.

7 Highest-Grossing Movies Of The 1990s That Became Box Office Sensations

1. Titanic

Made with love and passion by James Cameron, Titanic is one of the most iconic and cult classic movies that redefined cinema. Whether being the highest-grossing film of the 1990s or the most expensive movie of its time ever made, the Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio starrer holds many records. During its original theatrical run, Titanic crossed the USD 1.5 billion mark, but thanks to its re-release in 2012 and 2023, the film now stands at USD 2.22 billion. Titanic is a beautiful story of heartbreak and love that showcases the legendary voyage across the ocean.

2. Jurrasic Park

The fact that Jurassic Park is among the highest-grossing blockbuster movies of the 1990s is mainly due to its filmmaking and the groundbreaking CGI that emerged as its USP. The film drew everyone's attention as it was completely new and featured a less explored cinematic technique. Directed by Steven Spielberg, Jurassic Park successfully maintained a massive reputation at the global box office and minted USD 1.05 billion. Multiple re-releases also contribute to the film's worldwide collection, and it remains the director's highest-grossing creation to date. Released in 1993, the movie is the first installment in the Jurassic Park franchise.

3. Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace

Some releases became worldwide events, and Star Wars: Episode I—The Phantom Menace witnessed that craze. However, upon its release, the film did not fulfill the audience's expectations and was mostly criticized. Despite such adversities, the hype was so real that Star Wars: Episode I—The Phantom Menace ended up clinching third place among the highest-grossing movies of the '90s at the worldwide box office. The George Lucas directorial smashed USD 1.04 billion in its full run.

4. The Lion King

It is no surprise that The Lion King recorded a massive financial success because when it comes to Disney movies, the makers rarely disappoint. While the story is one factor that drove the audience crazy, The Lion King's beauty lies in its beautiful display of emotion. Although you may find the cinematic achievement usual, filmmaking is something that takes the cake. The Lion King is not only the fifth highest-earning movie of the '90s but has also recorded a historic feat in the realm of animated films. Including its business during the re-releases, the Roger Allers and Rob Minkoff directorial grossed USD 988 million globally.

5. Independence Day

Independence Day, directed by Roland Emmerich, was released in 1996. With its iconic visuals of destruction, the film set the bar too high for the upcoming disaster movies. It also laid the foundation stones for science fiction films and performed better in the international markets than at its domestic box office. It earned USD 817 million worldwide and even emerged as the top-grossing movie of the year. Independence Day won the Academy Award in the Best Visual Effects category at the 69th Oscar ceremony.

6. Forrest Gump

Forrest Gump is widely regarded as Tom Hanks' most beloved film, cherished for its heartwarming storyline and remarkable lead performance. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, Forrest Gump stars Tom Hanks in the titular role. With a staggering box office gross of $677 million by the end of its theatrical run, it solidified the Hollywood star's status in the industry. The movie is also critically successful. It was remade into Hindi as Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), with an adapted story. In the Indianized version, Aamir Khan played the protagonist opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan.

7. The Sixth Sense

It is the brainchild of M. Night Shyamalan. Released in 1999, the psychological thriller successfully created records at the box office during its theatrical run. Largely supported by positive word of mouth, The Sixth Sense is probably the director's best creation that you will ever experience. Owing to its worldwide gross of USD 672 million, the Bruce Willis starrer is among the 7 highest-grossing movies of the 1990s.

Following Is The List Of Highest-Grossing 1990s Movies Of All Time:

Rank Movie Box Office 1 Titanic USD 2.22 billion 2 Jurrasic Park USD 1.05 billion 3 Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace USD 1.04 billion 4 The Lion King USD 988 million 5 Independence Day USD 817 million 6 Forrest Gump USD 679 million 7 The Sixth Sense USD 672 million

Besides the above-mentioned titles, some other movies of the 1990s that left an incredible mark at the box office are The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Men in Black, and Armageddon.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

