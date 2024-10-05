7 Highest-Grossing Movies Of 1980s Worldwide: E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Return Of The Jedi and others

In the realm of cinematic history, the 1980s stands out as a pivotal decade when filmmakers captivated audiences with a plethora of timeless classics. Those years had the makers creating highly entertaining movies, and they attempted to infuse the technological aspects into their projects. From sci-fi to fantasy movies, the 80s saw the birth of several iconic characters that resonate with the audience even today. These films not only captivated viewers but also reigned supreme at the box office. So, let us take a look at the 7 highest-grossing movies of the 1980s worldwide.

7 Highest-Grossing Movies Of The 1980s At The Worldwide Box Office

1. E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Promising ample humor and decent action sequences, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial is one of the classics created by Steven Spielberg. Written by Melissa Mathison, the sci-fi film narrates the story of a boy named Elliot. He meets an extraterrestrial (ET) and they become friends. It tells how Elliot helps his new alien friend find his way to his home as the latter becomes stranded on Earth. E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial emerged as a huge financial success for the makers as it smashed USD 797 million at the worldwide box office. Undoubtedly, the Steven Spielberg directorial had a blockbuster run during its release in the theatres.

2. Star Wars Ep. V: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

With Irvin Kershner as the director, Star Wars Ep. V: The Empire Strikes Back scripted a spectacular success story by dominating the box office. While it is arguably one of the best Star Wars movies, the film's positive word of mouth helped people walk into the theatres during its run. Comparing The Empire Strikes Back's worldwide gross to its production budget of USD 30 million proves the magic of the makers' groundbreaking cinematic effort. It earned USD 549 million and is the second highest-earning movie of the 1980s. Star Wars Ep. V: The Empire Strikes Back performed well at the domestic box office as well as in the international markets.

3. Star Wars Ep. VI: Return of the Jedi (1983)

This film is the epic conclusion to the original Star Wars trilogy but is considered the weakest entry. Although it is the lowest-grossing in the original trilogy, Star Wars Ep. VI: Return of the Jedi emerged as a successful film in terms of box office collection. With USD 482 million as its worldwide gross, the Richard Marquand directorial is among the top-earning films of the 1980s. Indeed, the two films prior have a good reputation among audiences, but Return Of The Jedi did not enjoy similar critical reception.

4. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

The film's incredible box office business, which made it a blockbuster, was not only due to the nostalgic factor among the fans. People were extremely excited, and their enthusiasm contributed significantly to Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade's collection. The franchise's popularity due to Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom rose exponentially following the release of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. The 1989 movie made a total of USD 474 million, proving to be a massive success at the box office for numerous reasons. Sean Connery, Indy’s father, played a substantial role in the movie's box office performance.

5. Batman (1989)

Batman is not only about the character. People went crazy when director Tim Burton introduced the character on the screen in a new and cool way. It also boasted Jack Nicholson as the Joker and the movie turned out to become a cultural phenomenon. The iconic Bat-symbol plastered on toys, clothes, and what not explains Batman's success. The 1989 movie grossed USD 411 million globally and is among the most profitable Batman movies ever. The Michael Keaton starrer has won the Academy Award for Best Art Direction.

6. Back to the Future (1985)

The concept of time travel explored in Back to the Future forced people to experience watching it in the theatres. Helmed by Robert Zemeckis, the 1985 movie was a critical and commercial success. It minted USD 388 million at the worldwide box office and secured the sixth spot among the highest-grossing movies of the 1980s. However, the sequels in the franchise made less than the last, making Back to the Future the most financially successful movie among its other instalments.

7. Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

The world would have thanked Steven Spielberg as he introduced the audience to an iconic character that is still relevant. Raiders of the Lost Ark Is the first entry in the Indiana Jones franchise and is considered one of the greatest films ever created. It not only left an impressive feat at the box office but a lasting impact on popular culture. The Harrison Ford starrer collected USD 367 million globally and secured the seventh position on the list of 7 highest-grossing movies of the 1980s worldwide.

Following Is The List Of Highest-Grossing 1980s Movies Of All Time:

Rank Movie Box Office 1 E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial USD 797 million 2 Star Wars Ep. V: The Empire Strikes Back USD 549 million 3 Star Wars Ep. VI: Return of the Jedi USD 482 million 4 Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade USD 474 million 5 Batman USD 411 million 6 Back to the Future USD 388 million 7 Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark USD 367 million

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

