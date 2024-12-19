Mufasa The Lion King Final Advance Bookings India: Disney's live-action prequel sells a good 65000 tickets in national chains; Heads for 10 crore net opening

With one day left for its release, Mufasa: The Lion King is the next big film that will start the commotion at the box office currently ruled by Pushpa 2. The Hollywood sequel has a low-key buzz unlike the original film, The Lion King (2019) which was a major hit during its release. Mufasa: The Lion King, however, is expected to perform well in India, considering Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu's associations.

Mufasa: The Lion King Sells 65000 Tickets In National Chains

Mufasa: The Lion King has sold 65000 tickets in final advance bookings in national chains in India. Out of which, nearly 35000 tickets are from the opening day. It is witnessing strong pre-sales for the dubbed versions in the nation, especially Telugu.

Bollywood's Baadshah, Shah Rukh Khan is reprising his role as voice artist for Mufasa from the original. It also features SRK's sons, AbRam Khan and Aryan Khan. While AbRam dubbed for Mufasa's younger version, Aryan lent his voice for Simba. Also, South superstar Mahesh Babu has dubbed for Mufasa in its Telugu version.

The presence of these famous personalities in the dubbed versions can pull the Indian crowd to theaters in large numbers. Moreover, fans, who wish to explore the backstory of The Lion King, the upcoming prequel is a great opportunity.

Mufasa: The Lion King Eyes On Rs 10 Crore Net On Day 1

Mufasa: The Lion King is expected to open at Rs 10 crore net in India. Based on solid pre-sales, it should ideally earn in the range of Rs 8 to Rs 9 crore, however, with the estimation of strong walk-in earnings, it can meet its opening expectations. For the uniniatied, The Lion King collected to Rs 11.10 crore on its first day in 2019.

A Brief About Mufasa: The Lion King

Backed by Walt Disney Pictures, Mufasa: The Lion King is a prequel of The Lion King, which was a remake of the 1994 classic of the same name. The Hindi version of the prequel also features Meiyang Chang, Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra as voice artists for Taka, Timon and Pumbaa respectively.

Watch The Official Trailer Of Mufasa: The Lion King

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

