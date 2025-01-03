Box Office India: Mufasa on Day 15 gives Sonic 3 a run for its money on 1st Friday; Detailed analysis

Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic The Hedgehog 3 are at loggerheads with each other at the worldwide box office. Mufasa, the prequel to The Lion King (2019), is expected to be a box-office winner globally against its rival release, Sonic 3. In North America, both movies are likely to end their theatrical runs within the same range, even though Sonic 3 opened bigger.

Mufasa vs Sonic 3: Analyzing Box Office Performances In India

Mufasa: The Lion King is mostly leading in other countries of the world including India. On Day 15, Barry Jenkins' helmer collected Rs 2 crore net in our nation which is more than what Sonic 3 earned on its opening day. The action-adventure comedy, which has been released in India today (January 3, 2025), is estimated to earn around Rs 1 crore net on the first day. After third Friday, the cume collection of Disney prequel now stands at Rs 108 crore net in India.

The successful theatrical run of Mufasa in India proves that it is a big brand in our country and Sonic 3 would find it hard to cope up with its wave among Indian audience. The excellent performance of Mufasa at the Indian box office is credited to Indian superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu who have substantially helped the Hollywood film to fare well in India.

Advertisement

Sonic 3 Costed 45 Percent Lesser Than Mufasa

While Mufasa: The Lion King is roaring at the Indian box office, it might not be able to collect much profit as compared to Sonic The Hedgehog 3. The third installment of the Sonic franchise has an advantage in terms of its profitable business. The production of Jeff Fowler's film costed 45 percent lesser than Mufasa and it may eventually churn out a bigger profit than the prequel of The Lion King.

This is to note that at Rs 129 crore gross, Mufasa has surpassed Godzilla x Kong in India in two weeks and will overtake superhero hit Deadpool & Wolverine soon. Meanwhile, Sonic 3 will become the biggest movie of the Sonic franchise, if it reaches the target of USD 225 million at the finish line in North America.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.