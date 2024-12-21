Mufasa The Lion King India Day 2 Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu voiced drama grows well on Saturday; Nets Rs 14 crore

Mufasa: The Lion King, which serves as a sequel to The Lion King (2019), hit the big screens on December 20. Produced by Walt Disney Pictures, the musical drama film stars Aaron Pierre as the main voice artist for the titular role. Barry Jenkins' directorial is also released in India while adding Indian superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu to its voice cast.

Mufasa: The Lion King Collects Rs 13-14 Crore In India; Witnesses Growth On Day 2

The Indian version of Mufasa: The Lion King opened to a good collection of Rs 8 crore on the first day. On Day 2, the Disney film witnessed a rise in its earnings as it fetched Rs 13-14 crore in the nation, bringing its two-day collections to Rs 21.50 crore in India.

The Hindi version, which features Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as the voice artist for Mufasa, has witnessed its lead to increase substantially on the second day. It is likely to maintain the same for the rest of its theatrical run.

While Barry Jenkins' helmer was leading in Hindi markets on the opening day, it experienced a good ratio of collections from Andhra states. For the uninitiated, South superstar Mahesh Babu has voiced for the lead role in its Telugu version.

The superstardom of SRK and Mahesh Babu is expected to do wonders for Mufasa: The Lion King at the Indian box office, eventually boosting its worldwide collections.

Mufasa: The Lion King Opens With An Average Start In North America

Mufasa: The Lion King had an average beginning in the North American markets. Its rival release, Sonic The Hedgehog 3 is leading there. However, Aaron Pierre-starrer would go ahead worldwide, and trend well during the Christmas and New Year period next week.

If we analyze the opening of Mufasa: The Lion King, the recently released musical drama collected 80 per cent of the original, The Lion King. The 2019 film minted Rs. 11.10 crore net on the first day of its release.

Mufasa: The Lion King could collectively earn Rs. 33 crore net or so over the weekend including English, Hindi and Telugu versions.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.