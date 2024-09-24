Navra Maza Navsacha 2 Box Office Collections 1st Monday: Sachin Pilgaonkar's comedy-drama inches closer to Rs 10 crore mark; Nets Rs 1.20 crore

The latest Marathi comedy movie, Navra Maza Navsacha 2, directed by Sachin Pilgaonkar and starring himself, along with an ensemble cast including Supriya Pilgaonkar, Ashok Saraf, Hemal Ingle, and Swapnil Joshi, among others, is performing really well at the box office. After an overwhelming first weekend, the movie passed the first Monday test with a good hold.

Navra Maza Navsacha 2 passes Monday test eith Rs 1.20 crore

The comedy-drama was aided by National Cinema Day on its opening day, where it collected Rs 1.85 crore. The movie saw an upward trend over the weekend and jumped by 30% on Saturday, earning Rs 2.40 crore. Further, it saw another spike and made Sunday its biggest day by minting Rs 3.50 crore. After packing a solid punch of Rs 7.75 crore in its first weekend, the movie passed the Monday test with excellent hold.

The Sachin Pilgaonkar's movie managed to collect more than Rs 1 crore on its fourth day which is a noteworthy feat, although it was expected to collect closer to its Friday numbers. Navra Maza Navsacha 2 saw a dip of 35% over its first Friday and collected Rs 1.20 crore on its first Monday. The total cume of the Marathi comedy-drama currently stands at Rs 8.95 crore.

The movie is growing very well and is expected to remain steady on the weekdays. It has met with positive word of mouth, the main driving force behind its box office performance. Moreover, it has the nostalgia factor as the movie served as the sequel to 2005 released blockbuster comedy movie, Navra Maza Navsacha.

Advertisement

Navra Maza Navsacha 2 BEATS Bollywood Movies - Yudhra and Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam

What's crazy is that the regional movie Navra Maza Navsacha 2 is beating Bollywood new releases– Yudhra and Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam, which are released on relatively more screens nationwide. While Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer action-drama Yudhra could collect a mere Rs 8 crore in four days, the case of Dhvani Bhanushali’s debut film is much worse.

The Marathi comedy movie will hit the Rs 10 crore mark in its first week. Its hold in the second weekend and the following weeks will give an idea of its lifetime box office collections.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Navra Maza Navsacha 2 Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 1.85 crore 2 Rs 2.40 crore 3 Rs 3.50 crore 4 Rs 1.20 crore Total Rs 8.95 crore in 4 days

Watch Navra Maza Navsacha 2 Trailer:

About Navra Maza Navsacha 2

Navra Maza Navsacha 2 is the sequel of 2005 super-hit Marathi movie Navra Maza Navsacha. The film is directed by Sachin Pilgaonkar and it stars himself, along with talented actors like Supriya Pilgaonkar, Ashok Saraf, Hemal Ingle and Swapnil Joshi.

Advertisement

Navra Maza Navsacha 2 In Theatres

Navra Maza Navsacha 2 plays in theatres now. You can book tickets for the movie from online movie ticketing websites or from the box office. If you have watched Navra Maza Navsacha 2, how much did you like it? Let us know.

ALSO READ: Yudhra Box Office Collection 1st Monday: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan's action-drama CRASHES, earns mere Rs 60 Lakh