The Buckingham Murders Final Box Office Collections Worldwide: Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer ends run at disappointing Rs 17 crore

Directed by Hansal Mehta, The Buckingham Murders failed to attract the audience at the ticket window. The Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer murder mystery wraps up its theatrical run by collecting a mere Rs 16.50 crore at the worldwide box office, of which Rs 12.50 crore came from the Indian markets.

The Buckingham Murders Ends With Poor Trend, Grossed Rs 12.50 Crore in India

The limited appeal of the subject and mixed word of mouth are the two primary reasons for its underwhelming performance at the box office. The movie had no buzz before its release. Moreover, the promotional assets, too, failed to generate any curiosity among the audience. Also, it was released in a limited size, catering to only urban-centric audiences.

Though the movie found some appreciation for the performances, that was not enough. The Buckingham Murders had a poor opening of Rs 1.10 crore followed by a downward trajectory in the following days. Sadly, the movie could only make a total of Rs 10.50 crore net (Rs 12.50 crore gross) at the Indian box office in its full theatrical run, which is pretty bad for a star like Kareena Kapoor Khan. Sadly, the movie exhausted its run after 12 days of release only.

The movie was almost a no-show on National Cinema Day when ticket prices were slashed to Rs 99 nationwide. A Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hansal Mehta combo deserved a better response at the ticket window.

The Buckingham Murders Winds The Curtains At Rs 16.50 Crore Worldwide

Besides its poor theatrical run in India, the movie also failed to impress the foreign audience. It could only make USD 475K in the overseas territories, which is Rs 4 crore in Indian currencies.

The final cume of The Buckingham Murders ends at Rs 16.50 crore globally.

The Buckingham Murders Is A Box Office Flop But Overall A Safe Venture

Though the movie didn't impress the audience, the makers cracked a good non-theatrical deal with an OTT player. Moreover, the movie received customary rebates from the UK government, which has almost recovered its cost of production.

The non-theatrical revenue and UK rebates won't change the box office verdict, which is, unfortunately, a flop.

The Buckingham Murders is a genre-specific movie, which is why it has limitations. Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Singham Again, which has the potential to become a big-money spinner at the ticket window. Moreover, the actress has signed several big projects for the upcoming years.

About The Buckingham Murders

Jasmeet Bhamra (Kareena Kapoor Khan) is a British-Indian Detective Inspector who has recently lost her child. While she is still grieving, she is asked to assist Detective Inspector Hardy in the case of a murdered 10-year-old child in Buckinghamshire named Ishmeet, belonging to the Sikh community. While she is initially not keen on being part of the investigation, she ends up accompanying DI Hardy on the case. The prime suspect is of Islamic origin, and the investigation becomes messier thanks to the strained relationship of the two immigrant communities.

Who is actually the culprit, and what is the reason for the murder of the 10-year-old? Watch The Buckingham Murders to find that out.

