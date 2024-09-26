Yudhra Final Box Office Collections Worldwide: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan's film FAILS to strike chords with audience; Set to end at Rs 13 crore

Yudhra, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan, Raghav Juyal, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles, failed to strike the right chords with the audience. Within its first week, the movie almost exhausted its box office potential and turned out to be a major flop. The action-drama is set to wind up its theatrical run on a disappointing note, in the vicinity of Rs 13 crore to Rs 13.25 crore worldwide.

Curtains Down For Siddhant Chaturvedi's Yudhra At Rs 13 Crore Worldwide

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the stylish action-drama couldn't lure the audience at the ticket window. The long-delayed movie was finally released in cinemas on National Cinema Day, where it took advantage of slashed ticket fare and smashed an opening of Rs 4.25 crore net in India. However, it failed to grow further and could collect only Rs 7.50 crore in its first weekend while witnessing significant drops.

Moreover, the movie didn’t show any hold on weekdays and struggled to remain steady. Yudhra's total cume in India currently stands at Rs 9.35 crore net. Sadly, the action-drama is ending its theatrical run at Rs 10 crore net (Rs 12 crore gross) at the Indian box office.

Besides its dismal performance in domestic markets, the Siddhant Chaturvedi movie didn't see any admissions in foreign territories. The actioner could collect USD 125K overseas, just Rs 1.05 crore gross in Indian currencies.

What Went Wrong For Yudhra?

Yudhra is a victim of delayed release, which almost killed all the buzz that Siddhant Chaturvedi earned after winning hearts in Gully Boy. Moreover, the makers failed to generate curiosity among the audience with their promotional assets and marketing campaign. All these reasons would not have any say if it was a well-made movie on the content front. But it opened with mixed to negative word of mouth, which almost curtailed its potential at the box office.

Yudhra is a theatrical flop movie, but the makers didn't lose any money. They have already cracked a good non-theatrical deal with the OTT and music players. Though Excel Entertainment might not be making any profit out of this, they definitely have recovered their budget.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Yudhra Are As Under:

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 4.25 crore 2 Rs 1.50 crore 3 Rs 1.75 crore 4 Rs 0.60 crore 5 Rs 0.50 crore 6 Rs 0.40 crore 7 Rs 0.35 crore Total Rs 9.35 crore net in 7 days

Watch Yudhra Trailer

About Yudhra

Yudhra (Siddhant Chaturvedi) is an orphan boy with severe anger issues. He grows to be a rowdy who gets himself into trouble, time and again. Yudhra's uncle Rehman (Ram Kapoor), who is part of the special forces, suggests Kartik Rathore (Gajraj Rao), Yudhra's adoptive father who was once a fellow colleague of Yudhra's real father in the police (and now a politician), to send him in the army so that he can put his strengths to better use. Yudhra learns discipline. After Yudhra is thrown out of the army due to him almost killing a bully, his uncle asks him to become an undercover agent for the police.

Yudhra is given the task of busting a drug racket involving very powerful names who were also responsible for the death of his parents.

Raj Arjun essays the role of the drug mafia, Feroz. Raghav Juyal plays Shafiq, the son of Feroz. Malavika Mohanan is Rehman's daughter who gets dragged into the mess. She essays the role of Yudhra's love interest.

Will Yudhra be able to bust the drug racket? Are there any betrayals? Watch the movie to find out.

