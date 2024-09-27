Tumbbad Re-Release Box Office Collections Week 2: Sohum Shah, Rahi Anil Barve's film continues TRIUMPHANT run; Inches closer to Rs 25 crore mark

Tumbbad, directed by Rahi Anil Barve and starring Sohum Shah in the leading role, continues its phenomenal run at the box office. Originally released in 2018, the mytho-horror drama has almost doubled what it earned in the initial run. Tumbbad is closer to hitting the Rs 25 crore mark in its re-run, which is by far the biggest collection for any re-released movie since 2000.

Tumbbad Holds Extremely Well In 2nd Week, Nets Around Rs 12 Crore

After showing a fantastic hold on the second weekend and collecting Rs 7.40 crore, the movie remained steady on the weekdays. Tumbbad has collected around Rs 1 crore daily, taking its second-week box office collection to Rs 11.40 crore net in India. This is an impressive figure for a 6-year-old movie. What's crazier is the fact that it is around 90% of the total box office collection that it did during its original theatrical run.

The total cume of Tumbbad's re-release has reached Rs 24.10 crore net in India. The movie will pass the Rs 25 crore mark by the end of its third Friday, which is Today.

Tumbbad Total Box Office Collection Surpasses Rs 35 Crore Mark In India, On A Verdict Challenging Re-Run

The brainchild of Rahi Anil Barve is finally getting its long-due on the big screens. What it couldn't do in 2018, it is achieving now. That proves how Tumbbad was indeed an ahead-of-its-time cinematic experience. The total box office collection of Tumbbad, including its both theatrical runs, has crossed the Rs 35 crore mark and currently stands at Rs 36.60 crore net in India.

For the unversed, it collected around Rs 12.50 crore net in its initial run and was termed a flop at the box office. However, after seeing its historic performance in re-release, it is no longer a flop.

Tumbbad Re-Release Faces New Competition As Devara Releases This Weekend

Though the Sohum Shah starrer will face stiff competition with Devara on its third weekend, it can survive on a reduced screen count and collect a healthy total by the end of its entire run. It will keep holding the grounds for a couple more weeks, at least until Dussehra 2024 releases. The way it is trending at the box office truly defines its success and cult fan-following among the audience.

Moreover, the makers are also planning to release it in the United States. If the content clicks in the West, its final worldwide office collection will be insane.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Tumbbad In Its Re-Release Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 1.50 crore 2 Rs 2.25 crore 3 Rs 3 crore 4 Rs 1.65 crore 5 Rs 1.60 crore 6 Rs 1.40 crore 7 Rs 1.30 crore 8 Rs 2.60 crore 9 Rs 2.15 crore 10 Rs 2.65 crore 11 Rs 1 crore 12 Rs 1 crore 13 Rs 1 crore 14 Rs 1 crore Total Rs 24.10 crore in 14 days in India

Watch Tumbbad Re-release Trailer

About Tumbbad

When a family builds a shrine for Hastar, a monster who is never to be worshipped, and attempts to get their hands on his cursed wealth, they face catastrophic consequences. (Credit: IMDb)

Tumbbad In Theatres

Tumbbad plays at a theatre near you, again. While the film is available on digital, the best way to enjoy it is on the big screen. Have you watched Tumbbad yet? Also, how excited are you for Tumbbad 2?

