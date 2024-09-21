Box Office Collections: Over 14 lakh tickets sold on National Cinema Day by Hindi Films; Stree 2, Yudhra and Tumbbad rule the roost

The National Cinema Day 2024 has proven to be a success story as feature films in Hindi language sold over 14 lakh tickets on Friday. Leading from the front is the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao led Stree 2, which has collected Rs 4.60 crore, getting approximately 4.75 lakh people to buy tickets nationwide.

Second to Stree 2 is a surprise. The face off of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal in Yudhra earned around 4.00 crore on the opening day, with estimated footfalls of 4.40 lakh. The start is better than expected and the credit goes to the National Cinema Day. The re-release of Tummbad continues with its magical run as the film has collected Rs 2.60 crore as per early estimates, selling around 2.70 lakh tickets across the nation.

The Dhvani Bhanushali led Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam almost managed to hit the Rs 1 crore mark on Friday, with footfalls of 1 lakh. The shocking performance came from the Kareena Kapoor led The Buckingham Murders as the film was almost a no show on National Cinema Day. The Hansal Mehta directorial earned Rs 35 lakh on its 8th Day, selling merely 40,000 tickets. There was a big drop in showcasing too for the thriller, and it has almost been a no show at box office for the film.

The Thalapathy Vijay led The GOAT too has done some business in Hindi despite not getting a release in National Chains. The Hindi dubbed version collected Rs 40 lakh on 3rd Friday, with 45,000 tickets sold in North India.

The Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta starrer Veer Zaara earned 20 lakh on the 2nd Friday of re-release, whereas Khel Khel Mein earned 15 lakh on 6th Friday. The two films collectively sold 40,000 tickets.

Advertisement

There were many other films running in regional languages - from Marathi to Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Malayalam, and Gujarati - and every film industry has benefitted by getting higher than usual audience on account of National Cinema Day. A rough estimate for total footfalls all across the country, in all languages should be in the North of 20 Lakh, which is an amazing result, with practically no new big film in the last 7 day window.

ALSO READ: Yudhra And Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam Day 1 Box Office Collections: NATIONAL CINEMA DAY offer helps both movies punch above their weights