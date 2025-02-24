Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam 1st Weekend Tamil Nadu Box Office: Dhanush’s directorial witnesses decent trends; grosses Rs 4.50 crore

Written and directed by Dhanush, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, is running in cinemas now. The movie has wrapped its opening weekend on a good note, though it remained much behind its rival release, Dragon, at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam wraps first weekend at Rs 4.50 crore

Released on February 21, the coming-of-age comedy-drama starring an ensemble cast of young actors is doing reasonably well at the box office. Opened with Rs 1.35 crore, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam witnessed a growth of 22% on its second day and grossed Rs 1.65 crore. It further got dipped by 9%, and polled Rs 1.50 crore on Sunday, amid the India vs Pakistan cricket match.

The total opening weekend cume of Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) stands at Rs 4.50 crore gross at the Kollywood box office.

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam is expected to hold well on the weekdays. Though it failed to match the glorious run of Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon, still the movie has enough potential to emerge as a successful venture at the box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) are as follows:

Days GrossTamil Nadu Collections Day 1 Rs 1.35 crore Day 2 Rs 1.65 crore Day 3 Rs 1.50 crore Total Rs 4.50 crore



