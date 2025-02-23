Dragon Day 3 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Pradeep Ranganathan's comedy-drama hits Rs 13 crore amid India vs Pakistan match; emerges SUPER-HIT
Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon recorded a phenomenal Day 3 despite the India vs. Pakistan cricket match today. Here are the Deets.
Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran, and Kayadu Lohar, is doing wonders at the box office. The Tamil-language comedy drama recorded another banger day at the box office.
Dragon hits Rs 13 crore on Day 3 amid India vs Pakistan cricket match
Bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, Dragon opened with Rs 5.75 crore on Day 1. The movie recorded considerable growth on Day 2 and stormed Rs 10 crore, taking the cume over Rs 15 crore.
According to estimates, the comedy-drama registered another big day despite facing a significant hurdle in the form of the India vs. Pakistan cricket match today. Dragon grossed Rs 13 crore on Day 3, taking the total opening weekend gross at the Kollywood box office to Rs 28.75 crore.
Looking at its trends, Dragon will continue entertaining the audience. It has already emerged as a Superhit venture at the box office, Pradeep Ranganathan's second consecutive success after Love Today. The weekday trends will determine how far Dragon can go from here on. It will be interesting to see if the movie can match the glory of Love Today by grossing over Rs 100 crore.
Day-wise box office collections of Dragon in Tamil Nadu are as follows:
|Day
|Gross TN Box Office
|1
|Rs 5.75 crore
|2
|Rs 10.00 crore
|3
|Rs 13.00 crore
|Total
|Rs 28.75 crore
Dragon in cinemas
Dragon will hit the big screens tomorrow. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
