Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam Day 3 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Dhanush's directorial venture sees decent growth; grosses Rs 3 crore

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, written and directed by Dhanush, recorded decent growth at the box office. The coming-of-age comedy-drama should aim for a strong hold on the weekdays in order to succeed at the ticket window.

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam adds Rs 3 crore on Day 3, dented by India vs Pakistan match and Dragon wave

Opened with Rs 1.35 crore, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam added Rs 2.25 crore on its second day and took the two-day cume to Rs 3.6 crore gross in Tamil Nadu. As per estimates, the movie registered another small jump and grossed around Rs 3 crore on its third day. The total gross collection of Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam now stands at Rs 6.60 crore at the Kollywood box office.

The movie was released alongside Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon, which is showing an exceptional box office trend. The Dragon wave has severely dented NEEK's business. Moreover, the India vs. Pakistan cricket match emerged as another major hurdle for the small-budget movie today.

It will be interesting to see if Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam manages to record solid trends in the coming days and emerge as a successful venture by the end of its theatrical run.

For the uninitiated, the movie stars an ensemble cast that includes Pavish, Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, R. Sarathkumar, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan.

Day-wise box office collections of Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) are as follows:

Days Gross Tamil Nadu Collections Day 1 Rs 1.35 crore Day 2 Rs 2.25 crore Day 3 Rs 3.00 crore Total Rs 6.60 crore

NEEK in cinemas

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, aka NEEK, is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

