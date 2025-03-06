Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam Final Box Office Collections Worldwide: Dhanush's directorial set to wrap theatrical run at just Rs 10 crore

Tamil film Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), written and directed by Dhanush, has almost exhausted its theatrical run at the worldwide box office. The movie couldn't impress the audience much and failed to gain traction post the weekend. As a result, the romantic comedy is set to wrap on a disappointing note.

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) heads for a finish under Rs 10 crore globally

Released on February 21st alongside Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam started crawling post its opening weekend only. The movie collected over Rs 7.50 crore in its 12 days of its theatrical run. And now, it is heading for a finish at Rs 7.75 crore gross at the Kollywood box office, in just 15 days of release.

Bankrolled by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films, the Gen Z romantic comedy remained low outside its home markets, too. The final worldwide gross collection of Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) is expected to be in the range of Rs 9.75 crore to Rs 10 crore only.

With such a poor trend, the movie flopped at the box office. However, it didn't face any loss since it was made on a very controlled budget. For the uninitiated, the movie stars an ensemble cast of fresh actors: Pavish, Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, R. Sarathkumar, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan.

It will be interesting to see how it performs when it is released on digital and satellite platforms.

